NGOs, CSOs Tasked on Utilisation of Donor Funds

By Folalumi Alaran Abuja

An international organisation, Oxfam, has advised non governmental organisations (NGOs), civil society organisation (CSOs) and other volunteer groups to be transparent and accountable in utilising funds gotten from donor agencies.

Addressing participants Tuesday in Abuja during the Voice Grantees Inception, the Project Coordinator, Voice in Nigeria, Ijeoma Okwor, said that the project has been able to impact on the lives of Nigerians through grants for NGOs for different projects affecting youths, persons with disability, women and vulnerable Nigerians.

She said: “Voice is implemented in 10 countries. It is funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Netherlands.

” Oxfam is implementing Voice in Nigeria since 2017, we’ve been giving out grants in Nigeria. For this year, we have given out 15 grants ranging from 100,000 Euros to 200,000 Euros and above.

” For instance, in the Influencing Grant, we have 8 grantees, including YIAGA Africa, Connected Development, Street Project Foundation, Centre for Citizens with Disability, Network of Youths for Sustainable Development, Centre for Ability, Rehabilitation and Empowerment, among others.”

She further stated: “Under Sudden Opportunity, which was in response to EndSARS, we have six grantees, where you have Integrity Technology, among others. We also have Empowerment Grant, Innovate and Learn Grant.

“However, funding is dwindling for CSOs and NGOs. This is because a lot of donors are concerned with Nigeria and how NGOs utilise money meant for projects. So, my advice to CSOs is to utilise the little opportunity we have as a country.

” Let’s make the best of it because if these donors are not here, we still have to do our jobs. Let’s be transparent and accountable in the way we do things. Let’s coordinate better and leverage on what others have done, so that we don’t duplicate interventions.

” We should partner because I see the sector as a kind of brotherhood, where you learn from each other and share whatever you have; in order to maximise impacts already made in the country.

“At Voice Nigeria, there is space for everyone if we all make little effort to be more inclusive. Let’s ensure that in our work, no one is left behind. Indeed, all the efforts of government, development sector and private sector, can only be impactful if the beneficiaries of our intervention are involved in all our processes.”

