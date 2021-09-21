Abia State, Investor Sign MoU on N30bn Industrial Cluster for Leather, Garment Products

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo

After operating in scattered locations over the years the Aba artisans engaged in the manufacturing of leather and garment products are to be centred at an industrial cluster following a partnership between the state government and a private investor.

The N30 billion project being jointly executed by the Abia State Government and Total Value Integrated Services (TVIS) Nigeria Limited under a public/private partnership (PPP) would further boost the growth of small and medium scale enterprises, for which Abia is already famous.

To give effect for the commencement of the project, government and the private investor signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at a ceremony in Aba.

The leaderships and members of both the Leather Products Association of Abia State (LEPMAS) and the Union of Tailors and Fashion Designers of Abia State(UTFD) were on hand to witness the event.

Presently the artisans involved in the business of leather and garment products are scattered in four different locations in Aba hence the need to bring them together.

The permanent secretary, State Ministry of Industry, Engr Cletus Mba said that it was the desire of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to encourage the growth of small, medium enterprises (SMEs) that gave rise to the huge investments in building industrial clusters.

“He (Governor Ikpeazu) doesn’t want the artisans to be roaming about and has decided to build a cluster for them, “he said.

He added that on completion of the project “anything called street business will come to an end.

According to him, the artisans engaged in the leather and garment making would be start doing their businesses at “an organised centre” located at Umunneato near Ogbor Hill in Aba.

He noted that with the involvement of a private investor in the industrial cluster project, Ikpeazu has taken off the financial burden off the shoulders of the state government.

He assured that the C of O is the property of the artisans to the next generation and that “nobody from outside” would be issued with ownership forms until the needs of all the artisans are satisfied.

Explaining the scope of the industrial cluster, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Total Value Integrated Services, Dr Chris Onyekachi Simon said that the first phase would contain 15,000 shops.

He stated that the industrial cluster would be constructed to modern standards with facilities that include fire service station, police station, banks, CCTV, clinics, toilets, standbyy power supply and WiFi internet services.

“We are working hard to ensure that this project is completed before Governor Ikpeazu leaves office. We keep to our promises,” he said, citing similar projects the firm has handled in Lagos, Abuja, Enugu and Ogun States.

The TVIS boss appeled to the artisans to key into the project and assured them that the cost of the shops would be spread over four years and that “we won’t allow money bags to hijack the project”.

The royal father of the host community, Eze P. Okwandu, in his remarks, urged the artisans to remain united and focused in ensuring the realisation of the project.

The President of UTFD, Chief Geoffrey Adiele noted that the creative ingenuity of Aba artisans would be further enhanced now that government has taken the initiative “to give us a befitting place to do our business”.

“Aba is very creative. Name it and Aba will give it to you, “he assured.

On his part, the President of LEPMAS, Okechukwu Wiliams said that with the signing of the MoU members of his association expects the investor to move to site and commence work immediately.

“We are partners in this project,” he said, adding that Governor Ikpeazu has been encouraging artisans in the production of the famous made in Aba goods, adding, “we still want him to do more for artisans”.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

