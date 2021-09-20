Organisers of Nigeria SGEL Wushu Performance Announces, Rewards Winners

It was a triple celebration for the Chinese Community in Lagos which marked the Mid-Autumn festival, Chinese National Day and the final of the Nigeria First SGEL Chinese Wushu Performance Championship and Awards ceremony.

The event was put together by Huaxing Arts Troupe Nigeria, Wushu Development Association of Nigeria, supported by Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Nigerian Wushu Kung Fu Federation and the assistance of all Chinese Companies and individuals.

Among the dignitaries at the event are, Mrs Rose Kwarsen, Director, Cultural Industries and Heritage, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, who represented the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Chioma Ajunwa, Nigeria first Olympic gold medalist and a host of others.

The Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Chu Maoming in his congratulatory message, said, “Since the establishment of Huaxing Arts Troupe, Huaxing has been actively working on public welfare affairs and the cultural exchange, enthusiastically promoting the friendship between Nigeria and China and play an important role in uplifting a positive image of China in Nigeria”.

He added, “Wushu, as shining star in the treasure house of Chinese traditional culture, has been popular among the people all over the world. It has become an important part of world sports culture.

“Huaxing has organized this event with innovative form and new content, attracted hundreds of participants and built a positive response among the masses, it just goes to show that the friendship between Nigeria and China is deeply rooted among the people from both countries.”

There were colorful performances and displays of both China and Nigeria culture such as -the Lion dance, the Dragon dance, Top bowl dance, the Chinese women association dance and Nigeria cultural dance.

Among the highlights of the event is the presentation of the 2021 China man of the year to Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, the raffle draw and presentations of awards and medals to the winners of the Nigeria First SGEL Chinese Wushu Performance Championship.

In the junior category, the gold medal and the cheque of N700,00 went to contestant 012, Isaiah Tommy while the silver and bronze medalist got N500,000 and N300,000 respectively.

It was a double at the senior category as Kelly Alonge, who was picked the all the judges from Nigeria, China and other Africa countries got the gold medal and a cheque of one million naira, while Bright Sakwe, who got the highest vote from the viewers also got a cheque ofone million. The silver and bronze medalists also got N700,000 and N500,000 respectively.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Chinese Industrial and Commercial Enterprises Association and Huaxing Arts Troupe Nigeria, Chief Dr. Eric Ni, said, “We the Chinese community in Lagos with the support of the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China decided to assist Nigeria youths to be more competitive. Nigeria is our second home and so since we live and work in Nigeria, we are giving back to the community that made us as well as building the good relationship between China and Nigeria. We have made champions tonight that will now or in future represent Nigeria in any international championship.”

