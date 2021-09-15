Ifie Sekibo, Yemisi Edun, Others Named Most Reputable Bank CEOs in Africa

Nigeria financial gurus, Ifie Sekibo and Yemisi Edun, have joined others to be named the most reputable bank CEOs in Africa.

The duo were recognised by Reputation Poll International, a leading global reputation management firm specialised in corporate reputation management, as part of its annual ranking — the Executive Appraisal of Reputable individuals from all works of life.

It said after extensive research on various playmakers (the CEOs) in the African banking sector, the CEO of Heritage Bank, Ifie Sekibo and his First City Monument Bank (FCMB) counterpart, Yemisi Edun, made it to the list of 50 Most Reputable Bank CEOs in Africa recognised for imperative role in revolutionising the banking sector based on the following criteria: excellence, integrity, reliability, expertise, technology, and ease of credit, as well as helping their banks attain a great height of performance.

Moroccan banker billionaire businessman, Othman Benjellouna, also made it to the list. He is the co-founder of Bank of Africa and BMCE Bank.

Also serving as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in 2021, his net worth is estimated by Forbes to be $1.3 billion.

Other Nigerian CEOs include Ade Ayeyemi, Ecobank Group; Ebenezer Onyeagwu, Zenith Bank; Emeka Okonkwo, Union Bank; Halima Buba, SunTrust Bank, and Ireti Samuel-Ogbu, Citibank Nigeria.

Full list of the 50 recognized Africa Bank CEOs in alphabetical order.

1. Abdulmajid M. Nsekela|| Male, CRDB Bank Plc. Tanzania.

2. Abena Osei-Poku || Female , Absa Bank Ltd, Ghana.

3. Ade Ayeyemi || Male, Ecobank Group, Nigeria.

4. Alain Law Min|| Male, Mauritius Commercial Bank, Mauritius.

5. Alan Pullinger|| Male, FirstRand South Africa.

6. Alice Kilonzo-Zulu|| Female, Ecobank Rwanda.

7. Baronice Hans|| Female, Bank Windhoek, Namibia.

8. Charles Mudiwa|| Male, Stanbic Bank Ltd. Kenya.

9. Daniel Mminele|| Male, Barclays Africa, South Africa.

10. Diane Karusisi|| Female, Bank of Kigali, Rwanda.

11. Ebenezer Onyeagwu|| Male, Zenith Bank, Nigeria.

12. Emeka Okonkowo|| Male, Union Bank of Nigeria.

13. Emmanuel Assiak|| Male, Afreximbank, Egypt.

14. Ekundayo Gilpin|| Male, Rokel Commercial Bank, Sierra Leone.

15. Fani Titi ||Male, Investec Bank PLC, South Africa.

16. Faustin Rukundo Byishimo|| Male, Access Bank (Rwanda) Plc. Rwanda.

17. Gerrie Fourie|| Male Capitec Bank PLC, South Africa.

18. Halima Buba|| Female, SunTrust Bank, Nigeria.

19. Hussein Majid Abaza|| Male, Commercial International Bank, Egypt.

20. Hylton Kallner|| Male, Discovery Bank, South Africa.

21. Ifie Sekibo|| Male, Heritage Bank Nigeria.

22. Ireti Samuel-Ogbu|| Female, Citibank Nigeria.

23. Jacques Celliers|| Male, First National Bank, South Africa.

24. James Mwangi|| Male, Equity Bank of Kenya.

25. Jennifer Riria|| Female, Kenya Women Microfinance Bank, Kenya.

26. Joshua Nyamweya Oigara|| Male, Kenya Commercial Bank Group, Kenya.

27. Joshua Oigara|| Male, KCB Bank Kenya.

28. Julian Kingsley Opuni|| Male, Fidelity Bank Ghana.

29. Kweku Bedu-Addo|| Male, Standard Chartered, South Afrca.

30. Leina Gabaraane|| Male, Stanbic Bank, Zambia.

31. Luís Roberto Gonçalves|| Male. CEO of Banco de Fomento Angola.

32. Lungisa Fuzile|| Male, Standard Bank, South Africa

33. Macfussy M Kawawa||Male, National Bank of Malawi.

34. Mansa Nettey|| Female, Standard Chartered Bank of Ghana.

35. Mareme Mbaye Ndiaye|| Female, Société Générale Cameroun.

36. Martha Murorua || Female, Nedbank Namibia

37. Mercia Geises|| Female, Standard Bank, Namibia.

38. Michael William Thomas Brown|| Male, Nedbank group, South Africa.

39. Miriam Olusanya|| Female, The Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Nigeria.

40. Mohamed El Kettani|| Male, Attijariwafa Bank. Morocco.

41. Nasim Mohamed Devji|| Female, Diamond Trust Bank Group, Kenya.

42. Noellie Tiendrebeogo|| Female – CEO, UBA, Burkina Faso.

43. Othman Benjelloun|| Male, BMCE Bank, Morocco (90 years old).

44. Rui Barros|| Male, Absa Bank Mozambique,

45. Samuel Minta|| Male, Stanbic Bank, Botswana.

46. Steven Lefentse Bogatsu|| Male, First National Bank of Botswana.

47. Todd Wilcox|| Male, HSBC, Egypt.

48. Tsehay Shiferaw|| Male, Awash Bank Ethiopia.

49. William Mpinganjira|| Male, FDH Bank, Malawi.

50. Yemisi Edun|| Female, First City Monument Bank, Nigeria.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

