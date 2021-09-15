Championing the Fight against Sexual, Gender-based Violence through Partnerships

The Duchess of Cornwall recently took on patronage for the Mirabel Centre, Nigeria’s first Sexual Assault Referral Centre, SARC, which provides succor and a safe place to survivors of rape and sexual assault, in Lagos, Nigeria. For British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ms Catriona Laing, the first to head that office, who

began her career working in Department for International Development, DFiD, and had postings to Helmand, Sudan and Somalia, the momentous patronage would help raise more awareness about violence against women and girls in Nigeria. In this exclusive interview, she highlights the menace posed by Sexual and Gender Based Violence, and efforts of the commission in partnership with civil societies and law enforcement agencies to ameliorate it. Chiemelie Ezeobi brings excerpts

What does it mean – both emotionally and practically – to have someone like the Duchess of Cornwall take such a keen interest in this issue and become patron of the centre?

I am absolutely delighted that HRH The Duchess of Cornwall has agreed to become Patron of the Mirabel Centre in Lagos Nigeria. HRH The Duchess of Cornwall has been a long-standing supporter of women survivors of these terrible crimes.

It’s important to me personally and to me as British High Commissioner to Nigeria that her voice will help raise awareness of violence against women and girls in Nigeria. In this role, she will help showcase the essential work the Mirabel Centre does to support sufferers of sexual assault and domestic abuse.

What is the situation in Nigeria regarding the issue of sexual assault?

Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) is a global epidemic ravaging all levels of society, and one of the most prevalent and devastating human rights violations. It cuts across all social, national, economic boundaries and, sadly, remains largely unreported due to the stigma and shame too often associated with survivors, and the impunity too often enjoyed by the perpetrators.

While the majority of victims of SGBV are women and girls, it is important to note that perpetrators also target men, boys and people of all genders and sexual orientations. In Nigeria, for example, one in four women have been sexually abused in their lifetime, with one in three experiencing physical violence by age 15. Social norms normalising gender-based violence and gender inequality are a significant driver of GBV across Nigeria.

With COVID-19 we have also seen an increase in SGBV, coined the ‘shadow pandemic’. In 2020, as the pandemic swept into communities across Nigeria, there was a spike in rates of GBV across the country, in some areas by more than 400 per cent.

The Mirabel Centre is the first of its kind to provide holistic and high quality psychosocial and medical services to these survivors in Nigeria, and this patronage will no doubt help to ensure safe and continued support to sexual assault survivors, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

What is the British High Commission doing in this field?

The UK in Nigeria remains active in supporting ongoing efforts to reduce sexual violence in Nigeria. We are working alongside organisations, civil society actors, and individuals in partnership with the Nigerian Federal and State governments, to continue to challenge such harmful crimes perpetuated against individuals, support survivors, and address the root causes of violence. Our work falls under three broad areas: changes to legislation and policy, work with the security forces and police, and practical support to those affected by gender based violence:

*Legislation and Policy changes: Through our technical and advocacy support we helped domesticate the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) (VAPP) Act in several states, including Kaduna and Enugu States. We have also helped develop the first costed implementation plan in Bauchi State (May 2021).

We supported the domestication of the 2015 Criminal Justice Act in Yobe State in January 2020. This legislation allows women to stand as surety and ends gender discrimination in the bail process.

We have supported the development and implementation of the Nigerian National Action Plan (NAP) and the institutionalisation of the Women, Peace and Security agenda in the operations of the Nigerian Military, Police Force, and other key actors.

*Work with security forces and police: We funded the Centre for Law Enforcement and Education (CLEEN) to monitor security forces during the COVID-19 lockdown, with a particular focus on the treatment of women and girls. This supported the collating of data, including on sexual and gender-based violence by security actors, for the Police Service Commission and National Human Rights Commission.

Our Nigerian Policing Programme supported the police with training to operationalise gender policies and improve responses to GBV cases, and helped to integrate gender provisions into the Police Act 2020.

*Practical support to those affected by gender based violence including through Mirabel centre: We now work with the Partnership for Justice (the Mirabel Centre) who operate two sexual assault referral centres in South West (Lagos) and North West Nigeria (Sokoto). Our funding helps ensure safe and continued support to sexual assault survivors, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. The Mirabel Centre is the first of its kind to provide holistic and high quality medical and psychosocial services to survivors.

Through the award-winning Voices for Change programme, the UK supported delivery of pioneering interventions on shifting social norms that justify violence against women and girls., and under the Justice for All programme, supported the establishment of the first ever Sexual Assault Referral Centre in Nigeria; a model which has since been adopted in multiple states.

To protect those at risk of attack as a result of the insecurity, the UK is delivering a two-year programme 2019-2021, dedicated to providing support to those affected by the conflict in North East Nigeria, particularly victims of sexual and gender-based violence.

Through our Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF), we worked with International Alert (2017 – March 2021), to also support the reintegration of women and girls affected by sexual violence in the conflict in the North East Nigeria.

What has been your impression of HRH The Duchess when dealing with her about this? Is there any anecdote you might be able to share?

We all know that HRH The Duchess of Cornwall has been a long-standing supporter of women who have suffered from these crimes, and I am absolutely delighted that she has accepted to lend her voice to the issues in Nigeria, and to take on patronage for the Mirabel centre.

