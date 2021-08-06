Sanwo-Olu Tasks NAICOM to Assist State in Activating Capital Based Tax

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has tasked management of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) on the need to assist the state in activating the Capital based tax in claims as enshrined in the Nigeria Constitution.

Speaking while receiving the management of NAICOM led by its Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Olorundare Thomas, who paid him a courtesy visit at the Lagos House, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu noted that the State has considerably tapped into opportunities available from the Insurance sector, especially for its workforce, pledging to collaborate more.

The governor also tasked the sector on continuous advocacy and education of residents on the benefits of the Insurance sector to businesses, promising to be a partner in progress.

In the same vein, Sanwo-Olu during a courtesy visit by the executives of the Conference of Auditors-General of Local Governments in Nigeria led by its Chairman, Musa Atiku at Lagos House, Ikeja, on Wednesday stressed the importance of separation of power among the tiers of government.

He said accountability and probity should be a way of life for leaders to gain trust of the citizens.

Speaking during the visit, Atiku commended Sanwo-Olu for being the first Governor to sign the new Audit law in the country.

Atiku who disclosed that the Conference of Auditors-General of Local Governments in Nigeria were in Lagos State for their 26th annual conference, commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for all his developmental programmes and projects in the State, especially the role he played to mitigate the effect of COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

He also urged him to support their quest to ensure that Auditors in the Local Government are duly recognised in the Nigeria Constitution.

Also speaking during NAICOM courtesy visit, Olorundare Thomas, commended Lagos State Governor for all his efforts in the state, adding that NAICOM is set to partner with all the relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government in the State.

He also informed the Governor on the Commission’s plan to organise an interactive session for Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs to create awareness on the importance of Insurance to their businesses.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

