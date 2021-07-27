Haven Homes General Manager Wins Young Entrepreneurs Award

Ilesanmi

The General Manager/Chief Operating Officer of the nation’s lifestyle developers, Haven Homes, Ufuoma Ilesanmi has won the Young Entrepreneurs International recognition for business leaders in Nigeria who are under 40 years of age.

The award was presented at the annual summit of young persons who have contributed meaningfully to the economic growth and development of the soceity in their various fields.

Other Notable young business leaders and entertainment practitioners who were honoured include Mr. Marcaroni, Brother Shaggi, Toke Makinwa, managing director of Haute Fashion Africa, Tolu Baily, Timi Bello of Media Panache. Others are Uche Pedro of BellaNaija, Nancy Isime of NIP Studios and Nikky Ufondu of Gemini Luxury Homes.

Speaking at the event upon receiving the award, Ufuoma Ilesanmi disclosed that the recognition came as a result of the opportunity afforded her through relevant support which she got from her company and her relentless pursuit of success in her career.

Ilesanmi admonished the gathering of young persons that leadership comes with a lot of challenges and that every young person who desired to be successful in business and other spheres of life must be ready to face them squarely and overcome.

She applauded the initiators of Young Entrepreneurs International Summit for propelling Africans to be the best in whatever circle they are irrespective of their age.

Haven Homes has been in the fore front of empowering young Nigerians including notable music stars to be landlords in its Richmond Gate Estate which presents a package of luxury and affordability plans for over twenty years.

Richmond Gate Estate, Lekki was built by Haven Homes, the real estate subsidiary of Haven Global Resources Ltd, a firm registered as a limited liability company in Nigeria. Since its first residential development in 2006, the firm has been building beautifully crafted, unique and luxurious homes that present the occupiers with very comfortable lifestyle. The growing list of those who have bought into the ideal unique comfort provided by Haven Homes include top business executives and popular celebrities who appreciate style and class with the added beauty of returning to a home befitting their international status.

