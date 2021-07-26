Igboho: Olubadan Sends Delegation to Cotonou

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oyo State, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has sent a delegation to Benin Republic to observe the proceedings of the court case involving a Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

The Ibadan monarch, who did not disclose the identity of the members of the delegation, yesterday said those to observe the court proceedings would be in court unfailingly today.

Oba Adetunji stated this at his Popoyemoja, Ibadan palace yesterday while exchanging views with some leaders of thought among whom were the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) President-General, Prince Yemisi Adeaga; first Vice President-General, Dr. Tirimisiyu Oladimeji; Ekefa Olubadan, Chief Lekan Alabi; Ajia Olubadan, Chief Wasiu Aderoju Alaadorin; Mogaji Makusota, Prof. Oluwasegun Adekunle, and his Personal Assistant, Mr. Adeola Oloko.

The monarch in a statement made available to THISDAY by Oloko said the action has become necessary in order to allay the fears of several people, including protesters, who besieged Olubadan’s palace often that he is not folding his arms over the travails of Igboho and his loyalists.

According to him, “Sunday Igboho lives in Ibadan, got married in Ibadan, breed his children in Ibadan, built houses in Ibadan, and as such, he has the rights to be protected by Ibadan traditional institution within the ambit of the law just like any other person in Ibadan.”

The traditional ruler, who stated that he was in constant touch with other Yoruba prominent royal fathers, including Igboho royal crowns, allayed public fears of a repeat performance of Yoruba-Fulani coalition of 1814.

According to Oba Adetunji, “Students of Nigerian history may wish to be reminded that when some people, during the period under reference, chose to engage in territorial expansion to the sea, it took the Ibadan army under Balogun Oderinlo to repel the attack and stop the incursion near Osogbo.”

He, however, urged the people to remain calm and law-abiding as the truth will prevail.

