Vento Furniture Unveils New Brand Ambassadors

By Omolabake Fasogbon

Vento Furniture has revealed the latest addition to its brand influencers as part of efforts to boost the brand’s visibility in Nigeria.

The new brand ambassadors are: ace photographer, Kelechi Amadi-Obi and Kannywood actor, Ali Nuhu.

Amadi-Obi and Nuhu will be joining Nollywood stars, Bolanle Ninalowo and Mary Lazarus who were signed by the organisation last year.

The deal, which was consummated at the company’s main showroom in Lagos, will see both Amadi- Obi and Nuhu representing the brand for another one year.

Speaking on behalf of the brand, MD, MBR Signature, Stanley Ezeani stated that the decision for additional brand ambassadors was strategic and aimed to reinforce the brand’s message- to redefine and provide affordable luxury for all- to the market.

He said, “These new ambassadors are able to resonate well with everyone. They embody affordable luxury and class which we are bringing to the market. Amadi-Obi and Nuhu are masters in their respective fields and tell compelling stories in their own rights through their crafts. We want to give everyone the best possible quality at the most affordable cost ever. We want everyone to “think home, think Vento” because we know home is always where our minds are, either our workspaces or where we live.”

Commenting, Amadi-obi stated that the brand’s ideology aligned with his mantra.

He said, “It is about paying attention to details and distinguishing oneself in excellence and service offering which are some of the qualities the brand exhume. From the first day I entered the showroom, I made up my mind that I wasn’t going to get my furniture elsewhere because of what the brand stood for- Luxury, affordability and uniqueness.

He added, “Furniture is an excellent way to show your personality to the world; it defines you and tells people whom you are. The kind of couch you have in your living room tells people your style and preference. I feel honoured for this partnership and I believe it’s going to be a long and beautiful relationship beyond the one year signed.”

On his part, Nuhu commended the uniqueness and quality that the brand stands for, adding that the brand’s presence is needed in the North.

He said, “As ambassador, I would use my social media presence to push Vento in the North and into everyone’s consciousness.’’

Returning ambassadors, Lazarus and Ninalowo who were also present at the signing ceremony remarked that their journey with the brand had been beautiful and fulfilling.

Ninalowo said, “Pushing the brand is not difficult because quality speaks for itself. I stand for quality, so when people see me behind the brand, they can be rest assured of the best.

“I always take every opportunity I can to sell this product and identify with them wherever I find myself. I have been with them for a year and I would recommend it to everyone that loves quality.”

