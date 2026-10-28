MultiChoice Introduces Simplified DStv, GOtv Packages for Customers in Nigeria

• From Nov. 5, brand-new Sports package including every PL and UCL match

MultiChoice Group, a Canal+ Company, introduces its most significant product update in years, bringing more of Africa’s greatest sports and entertainment live to subscribers, live from 5 November 2026.

Under the new structure, DStv packages will comprise Starter, Select, Sportsand Premium, while GOtv customers can choose from Easy, Starter, Selectand Sports. The new package line-up is designed around how customers watch today, with clearer choices, more accessible content and greater value across the portfolio.

“Our focus is on giving subscribers better value and access to the entertainment they love,” said Kemi Omotosho, CEO of MultiChoice Nigeria announced at the unveiling of the packages.

MultiChoice Nigeria Chief Executive, stressed further: “The strength of our platform is the combination of African entertainment, leading international content and unrivalled live sports in one place. We’ve reimagined our packages to better reflect how customers watch today, with tailored options specifically for general entertainment and sports fans.”

For the first time, some of DStv’s biggest channels will be available at significantly more accessible price points for its subscribers.

“Starteris the entry-level entertainment package featuring two brand-new channels: SuperSport KICKOFF, which brings the Premier League Match of the Week and selected football from the UEFA Champions League; and Africa Magic+, which offers premium local and international series plus more at only 6,000 Naira.

“Select offers a wide variety of entertainment for the whole family at 11,000 Naira. Subscribers will enjoy all movie channels, local and international series, a selection of top football and other sports, as well as the complete kids’ channel offering.

“Sports is the first package built specifically for football fans, covering every Premier League and UEFA Champions League match, WWE and UFC. Alongside this extensive sports offering, Sports package includes all the general entertainment channels available on Selectfor only 21,000 Naira.

“Premium remains DStv’s most comprehensive package, combining everything available on Sportswith additional premium sporting titles, including Formula 1, MotoGP, Grand Slam tennis and Golf majors, as well as the best international series on M-Net.

DStv’s movie line-up has also been refreshed with M-Net Movies+, M-Net Stars and M-Net Legends, bringing more blockbuster movies, faster access to new releases and fewer repeats.

MultiChoice also announced that GOtv customers will also benefit from Its refreshed package line-up, with new GOtv packages launching alongside the new DStv offering on 5 November.

“Built around the same principles of greater value, simpler choice and access to more of the entertainment customers love, the new GOtv packages will provide an enhanced viewing experience tailored to local audiences,” she concluded.