Sancho Inherits Ighalo’s Shirt Number at Man Utd

Manchester United officially announced the signing of England international Jadon Sancho on Friday, July 23.

Sancho, who is represented by a Nigerian agent Emeka Obasi, has put pen to paper a deal which will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2026, with the option for an additional year.

Manchester United have confirmed that the former Borussia Dortmund winger will wear the number 25 for the 2021-2022 season.

The last player to sport the number 25 jersey for Manchester United was Odion Ighalo, who spent one year on loan at the club from Shanghai Shenhua.

Sancho will become the tenth player to wear the number 25 since the Premier League introduced squad numbers at the start of the 1993-1994 season, after Ighalo, Valencia, Nick Powell, Danny Simpson, David Jones, Quinton Fortune, Jordi Cruyff, Kevin Pilkington and Gary Walsh.

The last time Ighalo wore United’s number 25 kit in a competitive fixture was in a UEFA Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain on December 2, 2020.

In 23 outings across all competitions for the Red Devils, the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Golden Boot winner found the net five times.

