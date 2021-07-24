Amokachi Backs Akpon for Besiktas Move

Daniel Amokachi has spoken highly of Besiktas to Chuba Akpom and has advised the Middlesbrough forward to join the Black Eagles this summer.

Besiktas have identified Akpom as the ideal alternative transfer target should their pursuit of free agent Diego Costa fail.

After weeks of chasing Costa, Besiktas have given up on getting a deal done for the former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid star.

As a result, the 2021 Turkish Super Lig champions have reportedly contacted former Arsenal academy product Akpom.

The 25-year-old endured a rollercoaster two years in Greece with PAOK Thessaloniki before making a quiet return to the English Championship last year.

The former England youth international, who has never hidden his desire to play for the Super Eagles, is wary of going through a similar experience in Turkey and has exchange communications with former Nigerian hero Amokachi.

Amokachi was at Besiktas between 1996 and 1999, winning the Turkish Cup in 1998. And the Nigerian legend had only good things to say about the Black and White, urging Akpom to jump at the opportunity to play at one of Turkey’s most successful clubs.

Akpom scored five goals in 38 league games for Middlesbrough last season.

