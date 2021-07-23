Irabor Takes Security Parley to South-east, Says Agitation Constitutional, Violence Not

*Assures on improved security

*Ihejirika advocates peace

Amby Uneze

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has assured the people of the South-east of the federal government’s commitment to security in the zone and the country at large. Irabor gave the assurance on Thursday in Owerri during an interaction with retired senior military officers in the South-east geopolitical zone. He counselled Nigerians agitating for sectional or group rights to follow the constitution, saying the military will not tolerate any form of violence directed at the country’s unity.

Addressing participants at the forum, the CDS said the Nigerian Armed Forces were at the forefront of efforts to address the various security threats in the country. He said the military was working with the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to redress the security situation nationwide.

The defence chief explained that the current agitations in the South-east made the security situation in the zone peculiar, alleging that a good number of those who support such agitations have a wrong understanding of the reality on ground.

He described the engagement with the military veterans as useful, saying with their privileged and distinct positions, they can bring better understanding to stakeholders and help to correct certain misconceptions and perceptions among the agitators.

Irabor commended the senior citizens for their large turnout, and stated that they remained a dependable partner in the effort to build peace and stability across the country.

“Among the various stakeholders, the retired senior military officers have the greatest interest within the matrix of defence and national security,” he stated.

He condemned the use of violence and killings as a way to achieve desired goals.

Irabor said, “We will resist any attempt by anyone wanting to use instruments of violence against the state. Again, there are provisions within the confines of the constitution for anyone, who wants certain desires, to approach.

“This is why we think that violence is not the best option. We appeal to everyone to seek the rule of law to bring about whatever agitation they have, so that we will continue to promote peace and unity in the country.”

The CDS said he was in the zone to interface with retired senior military personnel on the best ways to deal with the security threats in the zone and other parts of the country.

Irabor said, “I am honoured to see very respected retired senior military personnel, especially my former boss, Lt General Azubuike Ihejirika, retired here. You are the most critical stakeholders in our quest to end the security imbalance in our country.”

In his remarks at the meeting, Ihejirika said war was not an option in tackling the rising insecurity in the country.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Ihejirika advocated dialogue as the best strategy for returning peace to the country. He advised the federal government to engage in roundabout discussions with aggrieved groups in the system. He said it was internationally acceptable for the government to dialogue with opposing groups instead of resorting to war, adding that he supports any approach that would ensure maximum peace and order in the country.

Ihejirika said, “All over the world, it is better to jaw- jaw than to war. It is important for the government to go for a dialogue. I stand for an approach that would ensure peace in our country.”

