CFM, SAFI Renewable Ltd Donate N122M Medical Equipment to AKSG

A European Fund investor, Climate Fund Managers (CFM) in partnership with Safi Renewable Energy (SRE) Ltd have donated medical equipment worth 250,000 US dollars (about N122 million) to the Akwa Ibom State government to boost its COVID-19 care and provision of quality health care services to the people of the state.

The Climate Fund Managers is an International fund manager dedicated to securing a sustainable future through impact investing and working in collaboration with its Nigeria local strategic partner, Safi Renewable Energy Ltd, as a facilitator of cost-effective, renewable power solutions for commercial and industrial sectors across Nigeria.

Items donated include Critical Care Equipment lik, Anaesthetic Machine, Ventilator, Defibrillator, Spine Board, Patient Monitor, Suction Unit, Crash Cart, Oxygen Therapy units with Oximeters, Infusion and Syringe pumps.

Also included were Diagnostic Equipment like Hematocrit Centrifuge for determining Blood Packed Cell Volume (PCV) and a Point of Care (POC), Arterial Blood Gas Analyzer (ABG) for determining amounts of blood gases such as oxygen and carbon dioxide and Digital Mobile X-ray for determining chest infection and fractures on the go, among others

The equipment presented at the Methodist General Hospital/Isolation Centre, Ituk Mbang in Uran LGA and Multi-Specialty Hospital, Uyo was received by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Emmanuel Ekuwen on behalf of the state governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel.

The 24 different procured items of various quantities were EU Area Certified (CE endorsed) equipment supplied from Major Equipment Manufacturers including GE Healthcare, Siemens and Zoll Medical etc which are vital to Critical Care and to COVID Clinical Management and Support .

Presenting the equipment to the state government, the Chief Executive Officer of Safi Renewable Energy who also stood in for Climate Fund Managers, Mr Yinka Ogundare said Akwa Ibom State was the first state in Nigeria to receive such donation.

He explained the firms through DPA construction will help in the installation and maintenance of the equipment for the next twelve months until the workers in the hospitals are comfortable with the functions and maintenance of the equipment.

Mr Ogundare lauded Akwa Ibom State for being a model in health care delivery as shown in the management of COVID-19, and promised continuous support for more feats in the sector.

“COVID- 19 affected everyone terribly worldwide and we decide to target certain places where we could make this sort donation of medical equipment to, and Akwa Ibom state topped the list of the select places. It is the first place in Nigeria that we are doing this.

“I want to assure you that the mobile x-ray machine is on its way. Is just the manufacturing delaying because they were affected by the COVID-19 as well; it will be here in July and this equipment you are seeing here will be installed,” he said.

Taking delivery of the medical equipment, the Secretary to the State Government reiterated the resolve of the state governor to provide quality healthcare delivery to the people of the state noting that the state was on top of the situation during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Ekuwem thanked the donors for partnering the state government in the area of healthcare development, and assured that the equipment donated would be utilised for the benefit of the society.

About a year ago, he said the state governor commissioned a-300 bed space isolation centre, saying the completion of that isolation center was done in time hence beating the Chinese record during the COVID-19 to establish a 300 bed space.

“The equipment that we used during COVID-19 was already imported by the governor long before COVID-19, that doesn’t mean that he was expecting COVID-19, but because it is in his character to ensure that he cannot create wealth without health. We have about 10 -12 remodel general hospitals in the state.

“In the month of May when we were doing democracy day, a philanthropic organisation donated five billion naira to help Akwa Ibom state established Akwa Ibom State University Teaching Hospital and the groundbreaking was done during the democracy day.”

Soon, he said all the remodelled hospitals and primary health care agencies in the state would be networked into a comprehensive tele medicine network so that an expert in one hospital can put a disposal of the need of patient so as to provide preliminary consultation and will also link it to famous hospitals in Dubai, South Africa, India, Unite State and Canada.

The State Commissioner for Health, Prof Augustine Umoh, said the equipment selection was done in consultation with the State Ministry of Health and so the state has received what they really need.

According to him, the state now has easily deployable specialised equipment for the care of patients with life threatening illnesses that are critical or contagious as these patients will have access to advanced medical resources and equipment. in ICU/ Isolation Unit in the state.

In a goodwill message the Chairman of the State Hospital Management Board, Dr David Udoumo assured that the equipment would be put to good use and also expressed the hope they will be installed quickly.

Also speaking, the Director of Administration, Ibom Specialty Hospital, Dr Thompson Ikpe thanked the state government and donors of the equipment saying it will go a long way to ensuring the hospital continues to do its best to the public.

