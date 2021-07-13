Akeredolu, Falana, Adegboruwa, Others to Speak During NBA Ikeja Law Week

Steve Aya

The Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Olurotimi Akeredolu, SAN, Human Rights Lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, Mr. JK Gadzama, SAN and Mr Ebun Adegboruwa, SAN, are among the Lawyers expected to speak at this year’s National Bar Association (NBA), Ikeja Branch Law Week.

Addressing newsmen at the Bar Centre, Ikeja on Friday, Dada Awosika, SAN, Chairman Planning Committee, said the annual law week is one of the cherished traditions of the Bar. He explained that the week could not hold last year, because of the restrictions occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The theme of the weeklong event according to him is, “The Nigeria of our Dreams”.

He said, the country, recently is faced with never-seen situations such as kidnapping, daylight robbery, among other security challenges.

“We still have some people clamouring for self-determination, and some others clamouring for restructuring. We will gather to discuss the Nigeria of our dreams.”

The weeklong activities, which started with a Jumat Service last Friday, was followed by a Church service on Sunday, and a cocktail party later on Sunday evening. On Monday, there was a knowledge sharing session at the Marriot Hotel, Ikeja, both in the morning and afternoon, with the topic: ‘The Nigerian State and the Call for Restructuring”. Speakers included Senator Ike Ekweremadu, and Dele Adesina, SAN among others.

The afternoon session with the topic ‘Governance as a Call to Service’ had Adeniji Kazeem, SAN, Dr. Muiz Banire SAN, Adesina Adegbite and David Edevbie, former Chief of Staff to Governor of Delta State.

Today, pknowledge sharing will also be held at the Bar Centre, both morning and afternoon with the topic:‘Post-#EndSARS Protest: Is the Nigeria Police Still Our Friend?’ To be handled by Afam Osigwe, SANOlumide Fusika, SAN, Jonathan Taidi, Major General Fejokwu, DCP Yetunde Longe, Marvel Akpoyibo (DIG Rtd) and Osai Ojigbo of Amnesty International. The afternoon session topic according to him will be ‘Success in Legal Practice: Who Moved My Cheese?’

On Wednesday, the morning and the afternoon session will be held at the Bar Centre with the topic: ‘The Judiciary and the Bar: The Need to Constantly Work Together’, will have Speakers such as CJ Lagos, Hon. Justice Kazeem Alogba, Hon. Justice Otisi JCA, Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, Lawal Pedro, SAN, Moyo Onigbanjo, SAN and Hon. Justice Ikechi Nweneka.

The afternoon session will have Speakers like Ngozi Giwa-Amu, Company Secretary, 7up Bottling Company, and others Outside will speak on the topic: ‘Legal Practice Outside the Courtroom: The Experience’.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

