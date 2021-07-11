Italy Not Afraid of Playing England at Wembley, Says Bonucci

EURO 2020 FINAL…EURO 2020 FINAL…EURO 2020 FINAL…

Despite facing England’s partisan crowd in today’s Euro 2020 Championships finals at the Wembley Stadium tonight, Italian defender, Leonardo Bonucci, has insisted that the Azzurri will not be afraid to play the Three Lions at the Wembley Stadium tonight.

The 34-year-old, alongside 37-year-old captain Georgio Chiellini, has excelled in the Azzurri backline throughout this tournament and is preparing to play in his second Euros showpiece event.

Italy were heavily beaten 4-0 by Spain in the Euro 2012 final, however Bonucci is “very confident” that this result will not be repeated at Wembley.

“We will be playing at their home but we are not afraid of that. We are looking forward to going to Wembley on Sunday, even though we will have a mostly English crowd,” Bonucci told the Evening Standard yesterday.

“But being there will be additional motivation for us because we want to achieve something historical and will do everything we can to play a great match, then we will see what the final result will be.”

Italy failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but have since improved immensely under former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini, and head into tonight’s final unbeaten in their last 33 international matches.

Meanwhile, Harry Kane is hoping England will be Euro 2020 top guns in Sunday’s final against Italy after receiving a message of support from Hollywood actor Tom Cruise.

England captain Kane will lead his country in their first major final for 55 years.

Ahead of the historic showdown at Wembley, Kane revealed Gareth Southgate’s squad had an unexpected call from “Top Gun” and “Mission Impossible” star Cruise, who was in London on Saturday for the Wimbledon women’s final.

“Obviously we have had ex-players and people get in touch,” Kane told the BBC. “We actually had Tom Cruise get in touch yesterday evening, you get everyone who loves football.”

“We were fortunate enough to have a watch of one of his films so I think he was over here in the UK and he just dialled in and FaceTimed us just to wish us the best as a group so that was nice of him,” Kane added.

“I’m not sure if he will be there at the final or not but football is such a big part of the world and it’s nice to have that support from all different types of businesses.”

