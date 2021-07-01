UNIBEN Student Killed Hours after Final Exams

By Adibe Emenyonu

A final year Political Science student of the University of Benin has been reportedly shot dead hours after writing his final examination.

The student identified as Augustine Izu was said to have been killed last Tuesday after he was trailed to his off campus hostel located at 5, Image Street, off Federal Road, Ugbowo, Benin-city, by his assailants who shot him dead in his room.

According to a source closed to the scene of the incident, the assailants, numbering four, were said to be fully masked-up when they carried out the dastardly act in the presence of the deceased friend, Walter Emeka, who was also hit by bullet in the arm.

In a related development, another student of the institution, Joshua Oginigbo, is also reported to have been shot on same day (Tuesday) by gunmen.

Oginigbo, a student of Computer Engineering, was shot in the head around the June 12 Secretariat on the campus and in a critical condition and receiving treatment at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital.

The shootings according to source were said to be cult-related.

Spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, Bello Kotongs, confirmed both shootings, assuring the people that the assailants are being trailed and would be brought to book.

