‘Nigeria’s Devt Hinges on Logical, Scientific Approach to Solving Challenges’

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The President of Nigerian Academy of Engineering, Engr Alex Ogedegbe has said that Nigeria would more easily achieve its national aspirations with more logical and scientific approach to solving identified challenges in all sectors of the economy.

Engr. Ogedegbe stated this at the 2021 Annual Lecture of the Academy which focused on “Locating Engineering and Technology in Government Policy Framework for Growth and development.”

The President stated that10 new fellows were to be inducted, and that eight fellows would be honoured with the Distinguished Life Achievement awards for their recognition of a lifetime service to Engineering.

“Our Academy collaborates with stakeholders to promote creative and analytical technical contribution to our national culture. This is because we remain convinced that our country would more easily achieve her national aspirations with more logical and scientific approach to solving identified challenges in all sectors of the economy,” he said.

The Guest Speaker and Past President, Prof Ayo Ogunye stated that Nigeria’s developmental trajectory is seriously hampered by absence of sound engineering input in public policy formulation and implementation.

Ogunye proferred for robust package of policies to bring engineering and technology to centre stage in public policy formulation and delivery. He stated that as a deliberate act of gevernance, engineering and science input and reviews must explicitly form part of policy articulation processes and procedures, to ensure that they are implementable in a manner that utilises best technologies, drives cost effective delivery and minimises deviations from assumptions.

He stated that NAE, as the leading light of engineering in the country, “must address itself towards playing a key role in actualising the highly desired Triple Helix Plus + concept, possibly borrowing from the highly laudable RAEng experience. “It must also consider the entire gamut of reform of engineering education and training as a priority concern and fashion out a robust interface mechanism with the responsible regulatory concerns and other stakeholders, for decisive change. “Furthermore, the Academy must device an accountability framework for tracking the performance of its fellows in positions of responsibility in government.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

