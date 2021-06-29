IPOB Leader, Kanu, Arraigned in Court Nearly Four Years after Jumping Bail

Judge orders his remand in DSS custody, as trial continues July 26

By Alex Enumah

After about three years and seven months, the leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr Nnamdi Kanu, was again Tuesday brought before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Kanu had in late 2017 jumped the bail granted him by Justice Nyako.

The self acclaimed leader of IPOB and four others were arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja on a six-count criminal charge bordering on treasonable felony in June 2016.

Though they pleaded not guilty to the charge, bail was denied them by the different judges who had earlier tried the matter, including Justice Nyako.

However, Justice Nyako following the deteriorating health of the first defendant admitted him to bail to enable him access quality medical care.

The court had in April 25, 2017 admitted him to bail in the sum of N100 million and three sureties in like sum, one of whom was a serving Senator, Eyinnaya Abaribe.

Kanu’s bail was however revoked in March 2019 and a bench warrant for his arrest issued in November 2019, following his long absence in court for his trial.

The court also separated the trial of Kanu from five others earlier arraigned with him to pave the way for the continuation of their trial.

However, Kanu was on Tuesday, June 29, brought before Justice Nyako to continue his trial.

He was brought to court by personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Although the Federal High Court complex in Abuja was completely taken over by men of the Nigeria Police Force, there was no hint that Kanu would be brought to court for continuation of his trial.

A few minutes to his entering the dock, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN) had, in an emergency press briefing, told Judiciary Correspondents that Kanu was intercepted by security agents and is being taken to court for continuation of his trial.

Malami, who was flanked by the Inspector General of Police (IG), Mr Usman Baba Alkali, police spokesman, Mr Frank Mba, and his DSS counterpart, Dr Peter Afunnaya, was silent on where Kanu was arrested.

“Self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed secessionist Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has been through the collaborative efforts of Nigerian intelligence and security services been brought back to Nigeria in order to continue facing trial after disappearing while on bail regarding 11-count charge against him.

“Recent steps taken by the federal government saw to the interception of the fugitive Kanu on Sunday, the 27th day of June, 2021.

“Nwannekaenyi Nnamdi Ngozichukwu Okwu-Kanu, born 25th day of September, 1967 at Afaraukwu, Abia State is a holder of Nigerian Passport No. A05136827 first issued 17th October 2013 at FESTAC, Lagos,” he said.

The AGF recalled that Kanu was arrested on October 14, 2015 on an 11-count charge bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms and improper importation of goods, among others.

Malami added that Kanu, upon jumping bail, engaged in subversive activities that include inciting violence through television, radio and online broadcasts against Nigeria and Nigerian State and institutions.

“Kanu was also accused of instigating violence especially in the South-eastern Nigeria that resulted in the loss of lives and property of civilians, military, para military, police forces and destruction of civil institutions and symbols of authorities,” he added.

However, following his appearance in court, Justice Nyako ordered Kanu’s remand in the custody of the DSS.

The remand order was sequel to an application by the federal government’s lawyer, Mr Shuaibu Labaran.

Ruling on the remand application, Justice Nyako held that the prosecution should inform Kanu’s lawyer of his rearrest and remand in the custody of the DSS as well as the next adjourned date.

The judge subsequently adjourned till July 26 for continuation of trial.

