Insurgency: FG Shores up Defence Cooperation with MNJTF Member Countries

Nigerian Army strategic to security in Sahel region, says Senegalese defence boss

By Kingsley Nwezeh

The Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), has said that the federal government was strengthening Nigeria’s defence cooperation with the Armed Forces of countries participating in the Multinational Joint Task Force, MNJTF towards invigorating the fight against insecurity in the region.

He spoke as the Inspector-General of the Senegalese Armed Forces, Maj. Gen. Elhadji Daouda Niang, noted the Nigerian Army’s strategic role in securing sub-Saharan Africa.

He made the submission when he paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Faruk Yahaya, at the Army Headquarters.

General Daouda said he was at the Army Headquarters to strengthen the cordial relationship between the Nigerian and Senegalese armies.

A statement by the minister’s office, said the minister granted audience to the 8-man delegation of the Senegalese Armed Forces led by its Inspector-General, Maj. Gen. Daouda Niang, who paid a courtesy call on him at the Ship House Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence, Abuja.

Magashi harped on the need to step up bilateral and multilateral military cooperations through joint trainings and retraining of personnel.

He explained further that such robust military training would build the capacities of the prospective benefiaries to change the tide against the adversaries fueling cross boarder criminal activities.

He outlined various opportunities that abound in the armed forces military training Institutions in Nigeria which he assured that they were available for Senegalese candidates to buy into for enhanced combat efficiency.

While sharing his experience as ECOMOG Commander 15 Brigade with the Inspector General of the Senegalese Armed Forces who, coincidentally participated in the regional operational combat in Liberia, the minister indicated the readiness of the Nigerian Armed Forces in giving support towards raising the standard of the Senegalese Armed Forces Staff College when called upon to render such service.

Earlier in his remarks, the Leader of delegation of the Armed Forces of Senegal, Maj. Gen. Daouda Niang, appreciated what he described as the commendable role Nigeria was playing in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

General Niang, therefore, sought enhanced existing military cooperation with Nigeria in the efforts of the Senegalese Armed Forces to fully professionalise.

He thanked the minister for the audience and assured him of continuous cooperation of the Armed Forces of Senegal with the Nigerian Counterpart in the areas deemed necessary bilaterally.

Meanwhile, the head of the Senegalese armed forces noted the strategic role of the Nigerian Army (NA) in securing sub-Saharan Africa.

He made the submission when he paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Faruk Yahaya, at the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

An Army Headquarters statement said General Daouda said he was at the Army Headquarters to strengthen the cordial relationship between the Nigerian Army and the Senegalese Army.

While congratulating the COAS on his appointment, the Inspector-General of the Senegalese Armed Forces also used the opportunity to condole with the Nigerian Army and government of Nigeria over the demise of the Late COAS, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, who died alongside ten other personnel in the air mishap of 21 May, 2021.

He said the army holds a strategic position in the security architecture of Africa and the West Africa sub-region, having contributed immensely in sustaining peace in many African countries which had translated to sustainable development of the continent.

General Niang noted that Senegal and Nigeria shared common security challenges, that required enhanced cooperation between the armed forces of both countries. He assured the army of support and synergy in the ongoing fight against Boko Haram insurgents and other security challenges facing the Sub-saharan region.

Responding, the COAS, Major General Faruk Yahaya, expressed appreciation of the head of the Senegalese Armed Forces for the visit.

He further stated that it was heartwarming and a morale booster to the army noting that the visit would further strengthen the existing cordial relationship.

He added that the collaboration will foster effective policing of the international borders towards checkmating the proliferation of small arms and light weapons.

General Yahaya said both countries shared similar challenges, noting that the collaboration of the armies of both countries would promote stability in the region.

He called for improved cooperation in the areas of training of personnel through exchange programmes.

