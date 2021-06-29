FG Bans Travellers from South Africa, Uganda, Rwanda, Zambia

Extends travel ban on India, Brazil, Turkey

By Olawale Ajimotokan

The federal government has announced a ban on travellers arriving from five African countries as part of the measures for mitigating a potential third wave of COVID-19.

The countries are South Africa, Uganda, Rwanda, Namibia and Zambia.

The Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, Mr. Boss Mustapha, announced the measure yesterday at a press briefing in Abuja.

He also announced the extension of measures taken few weeks ago, denying entry into Nigeria for passengers who had visited Brazil, Turkey and India within 14 days preceding their arrival to the country.

Mustapha said the ban on visit from those countries shall now be extended by another four weeks before it is subjected to further evaluation.

Mustapha, who is the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said the decision was warranted by the prevalence of variants of concern and the dangers associated with the importation of the such virulent strains to Nigeria.

He expressed concern that South Africa for example, recorded over 100, 000 cases of COVID-19 infections in the last one week while 20,000 was recorded in the last 24 hours.

He urged members of the public not to lower their guards yet because of reported spikes in some countries and the emergence of variants of concern in several jurisdictions where the third wave has occurred.

The PSC listed the four major variants of concern across the world as Alpha (United Kingdom), Beta (South Africa), Gamma (Brazil) and Delta (India).

He reiterated that the six-month ban imposed on the first batch of 100 Nigerian travellers that violated the COVID-19 protocols is almost complete.

He reassured Nigerians that although the PSC had received several appeals from some of the in-bound passengers, whose travel documents were barred, sanctions will be imposed on violators of measures put in place to protect them and safeguard the country.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

