Police Arrest Man for Allegedly Defiling 2-year-old Daughter, Housegirl

By Rebecca Ejifoma

Operatives of Lagos Police Command attached to Festac Division, Monday, arrested 35-year-old Kelechi Emmanuel for allegedly defiling his two-year-old daughter and the 13-year-old housegirl (name withheld) in the Festac area of the state.

Emmanuel was alleged to have defiled his daughter then sexually harassed the housegirl while his wife went to Turkey for some business.

The housegirl, who said she caught the man abusing the infant, reported the matter to the police at Festac Division on Monday in company of one Mrs Justina Nelson of Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network (ACVPN).

Following the report, the police swung into action immediately. The infant was rescued and taken to the hospital for medical examination and expert report for further investigation while the father was apprehended.

The State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, Tuesday, ordered that the matter be transferred to the Gender Unit of the Command for further investigation and prosecution.

He also appealed to the general public to always report all cases of sexual harassment and assault and domestic-based violence to the police or any available relevant government agencies and non-government organisations.

Odumosu further vowed to fight sexual offences and domestic-based violence headlong in the state, as he reiterated his zero tolerance for rape, defilement, sexual harassment and assault, and domestic-based violence among others.

The police boss pledged to work hand in hand with relevant government agencies and NGOs to combat the societal menace in the state and by extension, in Nigeria.

