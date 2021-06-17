Stakeholders Rally Support for Laah over S’Kaduna Senatorial Seat

Candidates for the upcoming Senatorial election in Southern Kaduna are lining up.

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon.Adams Jagaba Adams is to contest against the current Senator Danjuma Laah .

Jagaba is the latest politician in the Southern Kaduna to announce that he is running for the office. It is his second attempt.

Jagaba is seeking for nomination by the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to challenge the incumbent Senator Danjuma Laah in 2022 senatorial primary election scheduled for February 2022.

Laah is a well-known politician and a businessman from the Southern in Kaura LGA of Kaduna state .

But many strong politicians from Southern Kaduna considered Laah as a political heavyweight according to a three-term member of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon.Labari Tella, aka Agroo and a former special adviser to three different governors in Kaduna, Hon.Douglas Habu.

In a joint statement, Habu backed Labari ‘s description of Laah as a heavy duty value politician of repute.

On his part, the convener of SDL 100% Support Group, Comrade Victor Bobai Mathew said the PDP needed a fearless leader and a good team player whose major interest is all about his people.

“This is a very serious challenge for Southern Kaduna; we cannot compromise our political leadership for those players that want names and fame,” he told journalists in

Kaduna.

“As of now the change in returning senator Laah is on the open primary election for the PDP to ensure that only cards carriers of PDP to be allow to select their candidate of their choice because the party need to democratise all it electoral activities this time, the differences between the main contenders will not be as stark.

According to him, Laah’s leadership style has united his supporters as a result of his fight against banditry and insurgents.

Another former member of the Senate ,Senator Zego Aziz, who is a veteran politician, and founding member of the PDP in Kaduna and Nigeria, said , that the campaign for 2023 would be more about issues not about how many times one would be contesting .

