Hoodlums Behead Man, Raze Ex-Imo Commissioner, Lawmaker’s Houses

Amby Uneze

Suspected hoodlums, who disguised as local vigilante agents, in the early hours of yesterday stormed Okwuamarihe village in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State and allegedly burnt down the private residence of the immediate-past Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Cyprian Akaolisa.

They also touched the residence of the member representing Orsu state constituency in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Ekene Nnodumele, and allegedly beheaded a man at the lawmaker’s house.

The building, which is situated in the ancestral home of the ex-Attorney General, was completely reduced to ruins with explosives by the criminal elements who later vanished into thin air after perpetrating the dastardly act.

The hoodlums, on arrival at the compound, reportedly shot sporadically into the air to scare neighbours away before setting the house ablaze.

Akaolisa, who is also a former Transition Committee chairman of the Orsu LGA, who confirmed the incident in a telephone chat with THISDAY, expressed shock that some criminal elements could commit such atrocity, which he described as ‘man’s inhumanity to man’.

The lawmaker, Nnodumele, also expressed shock, and described the alleged beheading of his gateman as unheard off.

When contacted on the phone, the state Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, admitted knowledge of the incident, saying he had sent his men to the area for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation.

He promised to unravel those who carried out the ‘heinous act’ and bring them to book.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

