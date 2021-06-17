Africa Healthcare Awards to Hold in Lagos

Vanessa Obioha

A first of its kind Africa Healthcare Awards and Summit will be held in Lagos this month.

Organised by Zenith Global Health, an organisation set up by healthcare professionals for collaboration, shared learning and upholding excellence in healthcare globally, the two-day event will have thought-leading healthcare professionals from across Africa, the USA, UK and Europe in attendance.

“We cannot afford to drop the ball regarding non-communicable diseases,” said Founder and President of Zenith Global Health, Mary Akangbe.

“The impact of excellence in healthcare across Africa cannot be overemphasised and it is a privilege to be able to celebrate that.”

“This is a great initiative to support as not only is it bringing stakeholders together, it is also a source of inspiration for our youth, especially young girls in choosing ‘STEM’ as a career pathway,” added the First Lady of Kebbi State, Zainab Bagudu-Shinkafi.

The organisation believes the awards will boost the morale of flagging healthcare professionals who are under increased pressure and give back to their commitment to nursing the nations back to health during the pandemic.

Starting on Friday, June 25, the first day will begin with a summit titled ‘Advances in cancer and diabetes care: Plugging the gaps’

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), an estimated number of deaths associated with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) will increase by 17 per cent over the next couple of years and by 2030.

This only reinforces the fact that discussion to reduce the numbers should be ongoing. The summit will conclude with the awards ceremony on the evening of Saturday, June 26 at Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

Some of the recipients include Dr Kunle Hassan for the Lifetime Achievement award; and Dr Mohamed El Sahili for the Special Recognition award.

Founded in 2016, Zenith Global Health has over the past five years hosted its annual awards ceremony in the UK by celebrating innovation, creativity and groundbreaking work of healthcare professionals globally.

The Sheikh Khalifa Medical City OR team, Abu Dhabi is one of the recipients alongside notable individuals on the global platform.

