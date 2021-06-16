Katsina to Spend N74bn on Construction, Rehabilitation of 1,378km Roads

By Francis Sardauna

The Katsina State Government has said it will spend N74 billion on the ongoing construction and rehabilitation of 1,378 kilometres of roads across the state to abate transportation challenges faced by rural dwellers.

The state Commissioner for Works and Housing, Mr. Tasi’u Dandagoro, who revealed this to journalists shortly after the state Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, inspected the ongoing roads projects in Daura zone, said the present administration inherited numerous road projects from previous governments.

According to him, “We have inherited quite a number of projects, out of which this government has completed 13 where we spent a total of over N6.1 billion to complete them.”

He explained that the Masari-led government awarded 71 road projects across the state, which include 39 rural feeder roads with a total distance of 461 kilometres that would gulp over N2.8 billion when completed.

The commissioner said: “The total number of roads that are under construction by the present administration, when completed, the state government would have spent a total of about N74 billion for the construction and rehabilitation of 1,378 kilometres of roads across the state.

“Out of which we have 39 rural feeder roads with a total distance of 461 km, and the Katsina State Government would have spent a total of N2,831 billion for their construction.

“We also have rehabilitation projects of about 18 number projects where this government would spend over N16 billion for their construction. And the rest of the amount is to be spent on new projects awarded by this government.”

In his remarks, Masari said the state government awarded the contract for the construction of Gurbin Baure-Shinfida-Batsari roads, but the contractor could not mobilise to site because of insecurity orchestrated by bandits in the area.

According to him, “We have also completed the survey of Kurfi-Birchi and Wurma road. The contract is ready but we cannot award it because of insecurity. Likewise, on Danmusa-Maidabino-Tsamiyarjino to Kankara road, we have completed the design but because of insecurity, we cannot award the contract.

“Then, on the current contract of Kankara-Dansabau road which borders Zamfara State, the contractor has withdrawn because of insecurity in the area. These are the main roads that are affected by the issue of insecurity.”

