Govs: Bandits Have Stopped Niger Students, Farmers from Schools, Farms, Respectively

By Dipo Laleye

Niger State Governor, Mr. Abubakar Bello has raised the alarm that bandits have stopped students from going to schools and farmers from going to farm in the state.

He has also launched the Niger Special Vigilante Corps aimed at checking the activities of youth gangs, especially those operating in Minna.

Bello launched the Special Vigilante Corps at the Police Headquarters, Minna, with members of the group drawn from nine different local security outfits.

According to the governor, “While the security agencies were battling with bandits in the rural areas, a new dimension came in Minna which is unacceptable. We have situation where we have youth gangs fighting themselves, creating injuries on travellers; that is totally unacceptable”.

Bello urged parents to live up to their responsibility through good parenting.

“Bandits have forced us to change our way of life in Niger State; they stopped our children from going to school, stopped us from travelling on our roads, stopped farmers from going to farm and now, they are trying to stop our children from going to Islamic school.

“But we will not be intimidated; we will not allow that to happen. We will continue to live our normal lives,” he said.

The governor, however, vowed that the people of the state would not be intimidated.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

