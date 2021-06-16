AFN Takes Delivery of PUMA Kits Ahead Tokyo Olympics

The faction of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) board led by Ibrahim Shehu Gusau has taken delivery of a huge consignment of kits from PUMA International sportswear for athletes and officials ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The consignment which includes track suits, vests, shoes, back packs, wheel bags, face masks and others items whose open market price runs into millions of Naira was delivered to the body on Sunday, 13 July, 2021.

Gusau said on Tuesday that the shipment which is part of the 2019 partnership signed between AFN and the German multinational Corporation in Doha, United Arab Emirates was received on June 12, 2021.

The factional AFN President who on Monday in Kebbi was re-elected for another term of four years, expressed satisfaction with the timely delivery of the kits.

“Having these kits on ground before the Olympic Games is really a morale booster. The Federal Government and the AFN can now focus on other things in the quest to get the best out of our athletes at the games.

“This has been one of our cardinal points when we came on board in 2017 with a promise to reduce the direct financial demands on government. Having Puma on board is massive and we hope to build on this in future,” observed Gusau.

He said plans for the official unveiling of the Puma kits will be announced soon.

Puma who are one of the leading sportswear companies in designs and manufacturing of athletics and casual foot wears, apparels and accessories, is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Bavaria, Germany.

So far, Ese Brume (Women’s long jump), Amusan Tobi (Women’s 100m hurdle), Blessing Okagbare (Women’s 100m/200m), Divine Oduduru (Men’s 100m/200m), Raymond Okevwo (Men’s 100m), Utseorise Itsekiri (Men’s 100m) and Chukwuemeka Enekwechi (Men’s shot put) have all qualified for the Olympics.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

