Sanwo-Olu Tasks Nigerians on Life Worthy of Emulation

By Segun James

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged Nigerians to live a life worthy of emulation and a legacy for others to cherish.

The governor, who made the charge at the one-year memorial service of Pastor Ibidunni Olajumoke Ituah-Ighodalo at the Trinity House on Victoria Island in Lagos, described late Ighodalo as a very passionate person, “who within the few years she lived, touched many lives.

“She demonstrated the passion to help the weak and the vulnerable in our society.

“May 17, 2020, she asked me: ‘My brother, when are you going to give me an isolation centre to put together for you’, and I replied: “I will get back to you.

“That was three days before she passed on, probably not knowing what was in the offing, she asked me the same question again.

“She has left us with the challenges of this country, city and the world. She has left this sinful world, but we can see the beautiful things she left behind. We have to take solace and believe that there is reason for everything.

“I know it would be difficult for the families and Pastor Ituah Ighodalo in particular to forget Ibidunni and what she stood for in a hurry.”

The governor added that it would be difficult to understand, but that God has a purpose for everything, as he consoled both Olaleye Ajayi and Ighodalo’s families.

Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, in his comment, said it takes the grace of God to live without a second half.

According to him, “It has been extremely tough. I told them on my birthday that my life without Ibddunni is like flying with one wing, waking with one leg, eating with one side of the mouth, thinking with one side of the brain, and hearing with one ear. It’s been very tough, but God has been phenomenally gracious unto me.

“My wife did a wonderful job. She left me with two wonderful children. She packaged the whole house. She sorted things out. She looked ahead and made sure she left me with ease and something to look forward to.”

Also, Senior Pastor of House on the Rock, Paul Adefarasin, felt for Ighodalo’s family, saying it was not easy, but quick to describe God as not only a sovereign God, but God of love who knows everything that is happening in the world.

In his sermon, the officiating minister, Venerable Dipo Ajomale of All Saints Church, Jericho, Ibadan in Oyo State, described the life of Ibidunni as a challenge to everyone, as “we brought nothing into the world and would take nothing out,” and what would be said of every individual after leaving this world and what eternity holds are what matter.”

