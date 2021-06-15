PTI Matriculates 1,901 Students

The Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Effurun, Delta State has matriculated 1,901 students for its 2020/2021 academic session.

The acting Principal/Chief Executive, PTI, Dr. Henry Asimula, who administered the matriculation oath on the students called on them to shun unlawful assembly and protest on campus. He said the management does not tolerate any social vices as spelt out in the Institute’s Handbook, adding that anyone caught would face the consequences.

Adimula urged the students to take their study with all seriousness which was their primary aim of coming to the PTI.

The Acting Principal /Chief Executive disclosed that the PTI, which is the foremost institute of oil and gas in Africa, was being reorganised in line with the current trend in the oil and gas industry.

He noted that, PTI being a specialised institute for the training of manpower for the oil, gas and allied industries, placed the students at advantage over their peers in other tertiary institutions.

According to Adimula, “on behalf of the Academic Board, Management and Staff of PTI, I hereby welcome all the new students to this year combined matriculation ceremony of full-time and School of Industrial Continuing Education (Part-Time) programme students of the 2020/2021 academic session.”

“It is a thing of joy to once welcome you to the foremost Institute of Oil and Gas in Africa into the various National Diploma and Higher National Diploma of the Institute. It may interest you to note that 2,831 candidates applied for admission for full-time programmes for the 2020/2021 academic session.

“You are privileged to be among the 1,901 candidates that qualified for admission based on the requirements of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board and the PTI Post-UTME requirements,” he said.

The Ag. Principal/Chief Executive of the Institute spoke further, “after this ceremony, you will no longer be like the proverbial Hen who on entering the village square stands with one leg. You now stand with your two legs as you are now bona-fide students of the Institute with all the inherent rights and privileges that comes with it.”

