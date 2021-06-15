Have Confidence in APC, Oshiomhole Tells Party Members

Adibe Emenyonu

The immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday appealed to party members in Edo State to keep faith in the party irrespective of the party’s present challenges in the state.

Oshiomhole, during a meeting of party leaders from Edo North Senatorial District in Auchi, said irrespective of the outcome of the last governorship election in the state, Edo North APC had enough reasons to be proud for winning the senatorial zone.

He said: “The unity of this senatorial zone must be maintained, serviced and sustained. The only way to sustain it is unity of purpose and constant meetings at all levels from time to time.”

He appealed to the party leaders to always carry everybody along at the wards, local and state levels, adding that politics is a game of numbers and as such, no member should be belittled.

“There are some grumblings and quarrels in some local governments or in some places between one youth and another youth, one woman with another woman. That is understandable because once we relate together as human beings, sometimes there will be a quarrel, but we as leaders must realise that we have a duty to settle such quarrels and put them behind us,” he added.

While appreciating the members elected to the state House of Assembly under the APC platform, who till now have not been inaugurated for keeping their faith, he said the people were elected and committed no sin, yet, they were being denied their right to be sworn-in to represent their constituents.

Oshiomhole said: “I believe that God will deliver justice to them in His own way and at His own determined time.”

He further appreciated leaders of the party for remaining steadfast in spite of sponsored negative stories against some of them, and saluted the footsoldiers for their trust and confidence in the party, saying many of them have made sacrifices.

“Some resigned from their positions based on principles, some resisted the temptations to betray the party for monetary gains, while others were sacked or illegally suspended from their elected positions,” he stated.

Speaking about himself, Oshiomhole said: “I have every reason to be grateful to God for His grace upon me. It is on record that I did not only do eight years as governor, but the party also worked hard to have my successor elected on the platform. It does not matter what happened thereafter.

“I also was privileged to become the national chairman of our party and it does not matter even if I had spent just two days in that office. All that matters is that I occupied the office and it is a history that cannot be changed and for which I am grateful to God.

“It is for this reason that I have an obligation to continue to maintain and sustain the ladder, which by the help of other people I used to climb up so that others too can take advantage of that ladder to even climb higher than I did.”

