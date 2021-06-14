UFC Welterweight Champion, Kamaru Usman, Determined to Help Nigerian Youths

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria-born American Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight Champion, Kamaru Usman, has expressed his desire to get more youths in the country involved in the mixed martial art that has brought him global fame and wealth.

Speaking at a media parley in Lagos yesterday, Kamaru Usman, who admitted he was excited visiting Nigeria for the first time in two decades said he wants to encourage more youths to take to the sports.

First, the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ is planning to set up a Sporting Academy here in the country to help groom the youths in the proper art to become world champions like him.

“First, I want to say thank you to the millions of Nigerians who have been following my fights and help creating the awareness for the sport. My plan is to help groom the youths to spark their interest in the mixed martial art. We want to create different opportunities for the youths to excel,” began the Auchi-born welterweight champion.

Kamaru Usman who announced his trip back to his roots after his gobsmacked win over teammate Gilbert Burns, believes so many of his types abound in the country and only waiting to be discovered and polished into world champions.

“I started out as a wrestler and moved into the mixed martial art in search of more adventures. I did other sports at high school and college before getting to where I am today. It takes hard work and determination. So if I can make it, I believe thousands of our kids out there can also get it right,” gushed Usman who has not lost touch with his Nigerian Pidgin despite being away from his homeland for over 20 years.

“ I be Naija proper,” joked the champion in the familiar Nigerian accent of people from the South-south. It is this patriotism that makes the Nigerian flag the first item he picks to celebrate with any time he dispatches his opponents.

Having fought in 20 matches in the Mixed Martial Arts; won 19: of which eight were by knockout, Kamaru Usman insisted he was not ready to move up to the middleweight class where another Nigerian Israel Adesanya fights.

“No, I don’t want to move up. For me, it is better to have two Nigerians with two belts than having one with two belts. He’s my buddy. We talk and share notes most times. I stayed awake here in Nigeria to watch his fight with Italian contender, Marvin Vettori in Arizona on Sunday night (6am in Nigeria).

Kamaru Usman is excited that Three Africans have done so much to put the continent on the global map of UFC.

Cameroonian Francis Ngannou is the reigning UFC heavyweight champion. He is known as the hardest recorded puncher in UFC history.

Kamaru, Ngannou and Adesanya are the trio who have given Africa a voice in the mixed combat sport.

Having established himself into MMA history, Kamaru Usman’s next dream is to bring his fight to Africa.

“ That is my dream, to fight here in front of my people. That will be great. I believe it will soon happen.”

He remains unfazed that UFC class American Jon Jones who fights in the light heavyweight category ahead of him in the pound for pound.

“ For me it is no big issue. Yes in the UFC categorization Jone is ahead but in the ESPN which is for the MMA, I am the Number One,”

Earlier, Chief Customer Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho, expressed the commitment of the pat TV channel to bringing more excitements to their subscribers.

“It is our resolve and commitment to help highlight any Nigerian doing great in his Sporting career where ever they are around the world,” observed the MultiChoice top executive.

“It’s great having Kamaru back home to engage with his fans and give back to his community. The UFC is rapidly becoming one of Nigeria’s favorite sports and we are pleased that through our SuperSport channels on DStv, Nigerians have been able to watch him showcase his skills on a global sports stage.

“We at MultiChoice Nigeria are excited about telling our Naija stories and Kamaru Usman’s feats in the UFC is a great story worth telling and celebrating.”

