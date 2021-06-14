Anambra: APGA Clears Soludo, Three Other Aspirants for Guber Primaries

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

Ahead of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has cleared a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, and three other aspirants to contest for its primary election scheduled for June 23.

Others cleared were Damian Chibuzor Okolo, ThankGod Christopher Ibe, and Christopher Okwudili Ezenwankwo.

This was contained in the report of the screening committee signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Ifeanyi Mbaeri.

The screening held on June 10, 2021 at the party’s National Secretariat, Abuja saw eight aspirants who bought nomination forms to contest for the primary election on the platform of the party, filing out to face the committee.

The screening committee, however, disqualified Ifeanyi Odera Ozoka, Nonso Okafor, Sullivan Akachukwu Nwankpo, Michael Chukwuma Umeoji, and Cater Nnamdi Dike Umeoduagu.

According to the report of the screening committee, some of those disqualified were as a result of reasons ranging from not having spent up to 18 months in the party, defiance and insubordination to party authority and supremacy; not registering as a voter in Anambra State.

The committee however advised those disqualified that they are “at liberty to exercise their right of appeal in writing only, as stipulated by Article 10(1) of the APGA Electoral Guidelines for Anambra Governorship Primary Election 2021″.

APGA had approved June 23 as the date for the party’s governorship primary election in Anambra State.

