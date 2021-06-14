Again, Gunmen Kill Police Officer, Attack Station in Akwa Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Gunmen suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday attacked a police station in Akwa Ibom State, killing a mobile police officer on duty at the station.

However, the Police in a counter-attack reportedly shot many members of the suspected IPOB terrorists who escaped with bullets wounds into the bush.

A member of the IPOB group identified as Imo John Udo from Ikot Edem Udo, Okon Clan in Essien Udim Local Government Area of the state was arrested.

THISDAY gathered that the attack occurred at the Divisional Police Station in Ini LGA of the state about 4:30 am yesterday.

Ini LGA shares boundary with Abia State.

The gunmen were said to have invaded the area with motorcycles and immediately on arrival opened fire directly on the police station.

It was learnt that the operation lasted for some minutes as men of the Police Quick Intervention Unit (QIU) with their counterpart from Ikot Ekpene Area Command confronted them in a gun battle.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon, confirmed the attack, saying the Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, has ordered men of the “Operation Restore Peace” to comb the bushes for possible arrest of the fleeing members of the gang.

“We got a report of the incident in Ini LGA this morning (Sunday), ” he said, adding that the operational vehicle, a Venza vehicle and three motorcycles the gunmen used for the operation were recovered by the police.

“We arrested one of the criminals while others escaped with bullets wounds. We recovered three motorcycles and charms. Unfortunately, one of our men who participated in the operation was hit. He was taken to the hospital at Ikot Ekpene, but unfortunately, he gave up the ghost.

“As we speak, the Commissioner of Police Andrew Amiengheme, has ordered men of the Operation Restore Peace, who are now in the bush for possible arrest of those who escaped with bullets wounds,” the PPRO said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

