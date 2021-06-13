High-Flying Banker Bukky Latunji Celebrates Mom at 80

No doubt, a former General Manager of Zenith Bank, Bukky Latunji, owes her octogenarian mother a lot in life. Watching her mother and the patriarch of the family age gracefully gives immeasurable joy to the beautiful banker.

As a result, the respected banker penultimate Sunday played host to close friends, business associates, celebrities and high-net-worth individuals across different walks of life, who all came to celebrate her mother, Mrs Christiana Latunji’s 80th birthday.

The event, held in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, was well put together, as Bukky, a lifestyle coach, did her possible best to honour her loving mother.

The celebrant, who looked posh in white lace fabrics, is an illustrious daughter of the Majekodunmi family in Mokoloki, Abeokuta, Ogun State. She was the cynosure of all eyes as she carried herself elegantly. The mother of five and grandmother could not hold down her joy as she danced to contemporary music at every opportunity with ease.

Friends from the banking, oil and gas, hospitality sectors joined in the celebration, and all had a swell time as the banker showcased her sense of hospitality.

Some of the guests included General Manager of UBA PLC, Pamela Sodipo, Managing Director of Printserve, Wemimo Akin, Former GM of the Zenith bank, Wunmi Ogunbiyi, among several others.

Bukky, an astute banker with over two decades’ banking experience, held strategic positions and was a prominent part of Zenith Bank’s success story, shouldering diverse responsibilities until she left in 2019 to set up her own business.

