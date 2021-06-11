Shake-up as Army Releases Postings, Appointments of Senior Officers

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Army (NA) last night released postings and appointments of senior officers. The shake-up was the first major decision of the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Farouk Yahaya.

A statement issued by the outgoing Army Spokesman, Brigadier-General Mohammed Yerima, said the postings and redeployments were in line with the army chief’s vision to have a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria.

Those affected in the reorganisation include: Major General FO Omoigui from Headquarters, Theatre Command, Operation Hadin Kai, to Land Forces Simulation Centre, Nigeria and appointed Director General; Major General CG Musa, from Nigerian Army Resource Centre to Headquarters Theatre Command, Operation Hadin Kai and appointed Theatre Commander; Major General OR Aiyenigba from Defence Headquarters to Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police and appointed Provost Marshal (Army) and Major General IM Jallo from Defence Space Administration to Headquarters, Theatre Command, Operation Hadin KAI and appointed Deputy Theatre Commander 1.

Others affected in the posting include: Brigadier General NU Muktar from Nigeria High Commission, Islamabad, to Office of the Chief of Army Staff and appointed Director of Procurement; Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu from Defence Headquarters (Director of Defence Information) to Headquarters, Directorate of Army Public Relations and appointed Director; Brigadier General AE Abubakar from Department of Training and Operations (Defunct), to Headquarters, 22 Brigade and appointed Commander; Brigadier General KO Ukandu from Office of the Chief of Army Staff (Director, Procurement), to National Defence College and appointed Directing Staff; Brigadier General IB Abubakar from Nigerian Army Armour School to Army Headquarters, Department of Army Operations and appointed Deputy Director Operations; Brigadier General AM Umar from Army War College, Nigeria, to Office of the Chief of Army Staff and appointed Chief of Staff to the Chief of Army Staff; and Brigadier General AJS Gulani from Nigerian Army Armour School to Headquarters, 24 Task Force Brigade and appointed Commander.

Others are Colonel KE Inyang from Headquarters, Department of Army Logistics to Office of the Chief of Army Staff and appointed Military Assistant to the Chief of Army Staff; Colonel OO Braimah from Headquarters Theatre Command, Operation Hadin Kai to Nigeria High Commission, Islamabad and appointed Defence Attachee; and Colonel IP Omoke from Office of the Chief of Army Staff to Defence Intelligence Agency and appointed Assistor Director, Foreign Liaison/ Liaison Officer (Army).

The statement said the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya urged the affected senior officers to justify the confidence reposed in them.

It said all postings and appointments were with immediate effect.

