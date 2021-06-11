Gunmen Attack Police Station, Kill Inspector in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Gunmen in their numbers yesterday attacked Ojoto Police Station in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

During the attack, which it was gathered, occured in the afternoon, one Police Inspector was killed

However, it was gathered that the Police station was not burnt as Policemen on ground stood their ground

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu, declined to confirm or deny the incident.

He told THISDAY that he was planning to visit the area immediately, adding that he would respond after the trip

But a Senior Police Officer in the State, who spoke with journalists in confidence, confirmed the attack on the Police State, adding “we lost one Inspector today again.”

The source said the State Police Commissioner, Chris Owolabi, was preparing to visit the Police station already An eyewitness said the hoodlums came in three Sienna cars, but were repelled by the Policemen on duty

“We are in trouble in this state now. Nobody knows which way to follow again. The problems and tension being created in Anambra State are too much for us to bear,” he said.

