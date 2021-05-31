UNDP Trains 88 Women, Victims of Southern Kaduna Violence in Skills Acquisition

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has engaged 88 out of 100 women and youths who were victims of Kaduna crisis to undertake a two week re-orientation course as a prelude to undergoing a six-month skill acquisition programme at the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in trades of choice.

The re-orientation course which held in Jos, Plateau State, was organised by UNDP with the funding assistance from the Norwegian government ahead of the main training at the NDE, Kaduna.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the re-orientation course, UNDP deputy resident representative, Mr. Lealem Dinku said the women and youths would be positively impacted, and would be made self-reliant at the completion of the six-month skill acquisition training at the NDE.

Dinku assured that all arrangements for the successful training including accommodation, training materials and monthly stipend for the period have been made.

He said, “UNDP and its partner, the Norwegian government, will assist all of you with starter packs to establish small businesses after your graduation. I wish to advise that the starter pack is not automatic but conditioned on your performance and behavior during the period of the training.

Dinku said, “This includes attendance in class, participation in training practical, level of discipline and interaction with other trainees, and at least 80 percent grades in the NDE’s final assessment.

“The monthly allowance is contingent upon punctuality in classes and regular completion of assignments. Therefore your commitment and dedication to the training is highly encouraged to maximally benefit from the programme.”

While appreciating the government of Kaduna state and Norwegian government for their unflinching support for the programme, he explained that the programme was implemented in partnership with the government of Kaduna state, with financial assistance from the Norwegian government.

Describing the programme as a livelihood support for youths and women victims of Southern Kaduna conflicts, Vice Chairman of Kaduna Peace Commission, Mrs. Priscilla Ankut said it was meant to assist victims devastated by the violence to restart their lives through entrepreneurship that would help reduce poverty and unemployment.

She said the success of the pilot programme would encourage the commission and its partners to embark on more of it.

“As such, I would urge you to be even more focused on the next phase of the programme than you have been during the orientation course,” she added.

The selected vocations for the training included carpentry, tailoring, livestock production, welding, hairdressing and woodwork.

