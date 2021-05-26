CMB Introduces Agency Banking

The Cooperative Mortgage Bank (CMB) has introduced a unique agency banking system known as the Coop One-Stop.

The bank in a statement by its Head, Communications and Public Relations, Mrs. Olufunmilayo Afolabi, explained that the initiative was designed to allow agents who would be physically present in cooperative society offices, local governments, universities, markets, villages and small communities to provide regular banking services and perform other functions which encompass National Social Housing Savings Scheme, Cooperative Save for Shelter and Thrift Savings (Ajọ).

The Head of Agency Banking, Mrs. Stella Abu, explained that agency banking has grown over the years since it was first initiated in Brazil, in 1999, due to its versatility, a method CMB is currently adopting to make banking easier for all.

She revealed that Coop One-Stop project would provide employment for Nigerians who are willing to take banking to their neighborhoods and make huge profit.

While calling on interested Nigerians to embrace the opportunity, Abu disclosed that agents would benefit from adequate training and provision of necessary facilities specially designed for the project.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of CMB, Mr. Kabir Tukur, on his part, assured both existing and potential customers of exceptional service delivery and commitment to satisfaction while urging cooperators, who are the main beneficiaries of the Coop One-Stop Agency Banking initiative, and Nigerians in general to key into the project for maximum benefits.

Established in 1994, Cooperative Mortgage Bank’s twin objectives are: provision of affordable and durable houses to the populace, and provision of structured mortgage for ease of home ownership.

As an award-winning financial institution with over 13 contact centres across the nation, CMB is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, insured by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, and accredited by Federal Department of Cooperatives as a cooperators’ bank.

