Anambra PDP Governorship Aspirants and How They Stand

David-Chyddy Eleke considerss the chances of the different governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party in Anambra State trying to clinch the party’s ticket for the November contest

With 16 aspirants who have fully expressed interest by picking their nomination forms, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), arguably has the highest number of politicians jostling for its ticket for the November governorship election, but that is not all that makes the party tick.

What actually stands the party out is that all 16 aspirants are notable politicians, who have proven their mettle both in the state and beyond. They have also distinguished themselves in their individual areas of calling. This may be the reason that, despite a tough and rigorous process, all aspirants were subjected to by the party’s screening committee, not even one was disqualified.

Beyond that, all the governorship aspirants in the party have, at different times, been described as billionaires. This may be true. Despite the high cost of the party’s governorship forms, all 16 aspirants purchased them. While the nomination form was sold at N20million, the expression of interest form went for N1million, with an additional N5million tagged administrative fee, which is payable to the state chapter of the party, even before one goes for the forms.

Although the PDP has been out of power in Anambra for 16 years now, it still sees itself as the dominant force in the state, believing that whoever wins the ticket of the party would surely coast home to victory in the main election.

The Aspirants

Speaking with journalists recently at the state party secretariat, the state party chairman, Mr Ndubuisi Nwobu announced to all that a total of 16 aspirants bought the party’s governorship forms. He also disclosed that all the aspirants have been screened and cleared for the primary election which holds on 26th June 2021. He expressed optimism that the party which thrice; in 2010, 2014 and 2017 missed the governorship seat of the state was set to recover all that it lost in the past years.

Dr Godwin Maduka is a United States trained medical doctor and pain specialist. He owns Las Vegas Pain Institute and hails from Umuchukwu in Orumba South Local Government Area of the state. Maduka is reputed to have single handedly changed the fortunes of his once sleepy and agrarian community by building every necessary infrastructure needed to turn her to a city. He capped his achievement in the community with a 17-floor medical research institute. He is known to be very rich, and his entrance into the race was initially said to have scared other aspirants, who said he may deploy his cash to clinch victory. He is however new in politics and not known to have been previously involved in the game. He will depend on his foot soldiers for victory in order to survive the high maneuvers associated with politics.

Mrs Genevieve Ekwochi – Very little is known about Mrs Ekwochi before she picked the PDP form. She is one of the three women in the race.

Hon Tony Nwoye has been everything that one needs to be in the politics of Anambra State. A former member of House of Representatives, former PDP state chairman and a former student union leader. Nwoye commands a cult-like following among young people, and knows the intrigues involved in the politics of the state. He has thrice contested for the governorship seat of the state, and twice he has flown the flag of the PDP and APC, but lost. He rejoined the PDP just one week before it began the sale of forms, and immediately purchased his. He hails from Nsugbe in the northern zone of Anambra State, where the incumbent hails from. Many believe that governorship of the state going back to the northern zone after Governor Willie Obiano’s eight years is impossible, but in politics everything is possible, and with Nwoye, a never-say-die politician, everything is indeed possible.

Mr Godwin Ezeemo is a businessman, entrepreneur, farmer and newspaper publisher. 2021 would be his fourth attempt to take the Anambra State governorship seat. He attempted to run on the platform of ACN in 2010, but was edged out by now minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige. He later ran on the platform of PPA and did so again in 2014 and 2017, before leaving for PDP. Ezeemo is known to be a gentleman, and has vowed to continue to play gentleman’s politics no matter what. He has a large following, and enormous wealth and hails from Umuchu in Aguata LGA.

Chief Chuma Nzeribe is a surprise entrant in the governorship race. Though a powerful politician, especially during the days of Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju as governor, but later disappeared into quietude, only to return recently. Many believe that he has an ace up his sleeve, with his entry. He is from Ihiala, the southern zone of Anambra.

.

Mr Valentine Ozigbo threw in the towel as President of Transcorp PLC to join the Anambra governorship race. Young and very educated, Ozigbo believes in the power of ideas, and that is his biggest selling point. He is highly favoured for the ticket of PDP, even though a rookie politician. He has deployed his youthfulness to cover grounds that he never had the opportunity to, while he was in the corporate sector.

Dr Obiora Okonkwo has been described as a charismatic politician. Many say his gait and carriage is what Anambra needs in the next governor of the state. He is also full of ideas, and highly educated too. Okonkwo has received endorsements from every part of Anambra state, and is touted to be very highly favoured to clinch the ticket. Owner of the new debutant in the aviation sector; United Nigeria Airline, Okonkwo is known to be a man of means, and has through his NGO, Pro-Value Humanity Foundation touched the lives of many, and that has culminated into the grassroot support he has.

Mrs Chidi Onyemelukwe, amiable daughter of the father of PDP, Dr Alex Ekwueme is in the race. Onyemelukwe ran as deputy governorship candidate of PDP in 2017, on the same ticket with Mr Oseloka Obaze. She believes that a woman will make a better governor in the state. Onyemelukwe was a special assistant to President Goodluck Jonathan on SMEs, and believes that beyond the soft touch of a woman needed in the state, she has the ideas and experience needed to run a successful Anambra.

Senator Uche Ekwunife is the senator representing Anambra Central Zone. She has made several attempt to be governor of the state in the past but failed. Ekwunife has been a member of APGA, PPA, APC and PDP. She believes that the election this time is not about party but individual.

Hon Chris Azubogu has been described as noiseless, full of ideas and lots of visible projects to show for his exploits in politics. He is a third term member of the House of Representatives, where he represents Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo federal Constituency. Even though he represents just one out of the 11 federal constituencies in the state, Azubogu has projects everywhere in the state. A shrewd businessman before he joined politics, he has a large following, and tends to be loved even across party lines. Political analysts say if PDP needs a candidate that can win the election for them, then Azubogu should be favoured with the ticket. He is popularly known as ‘Mr Project’.

Senator Ugochukwu Uba is elder brother of the duo of Andy and Chris Uba. A perfect gentleman, humane and a core party man. He has remained one of the consistent politicians who have kept faith with PDP in season and out of season. A group, Anambra PDP Renaissance Group recently endorsed Uba for the ticket of the party as reward for his loyalty all the years. Besides that, Uba is known to be highly educated and has the competence needed for the governorship job.

Dr Winston Udeh is a lawyer and a businessman. He is based in the USA and can be described as a greenhorn in the area of politics. He recently donated 21 Toyota Sienna vehicles to the 21 party chairmen of local government areas, and expressed optimism at winning the ticket of the party. He will need to do a lot of work to equal that of already established politicians who have structures deeply rooted in all parts of the state.

Barr Emeka Etiaba is a lawyer, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and son of the former deputy governor of the state, Dame Virgy Etiaba. 2021 will be his second attempt at the governorship seat of the state. His first was in 2010, when he went ahead of then incumbent governor, Mr Peter Obi to secure the blessing the leader of APGA, Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu before he (Ojukwu) withdrew and settled for Obi. He returned to his law practice afterwards, only to reappear for the contest this year. He is from Nnewi.

Walter Ubaka Okeke is a businessman and an oil magnate. He is the Managing Director and CEO of Richwood and Richland International, a company that deals in oil and gas, and energy consultancy. He hails from Nanka in Orumba North, and has given the governorship seat a shot before.

Chief Johnny Maduafokwa is a Director at Tecon Oil Services, and hails from Ihiala, Southern Anambra State. He is coming into the race with a rich resume. He recently pledged to support whoever wins the ticket in a fair contest, but begged the party not to elect drug barons or ex-convicts as candidate because of money. He is a no nonsense person, and also new in politics.

Dr Ifedi Okwenna, a former commissioner in Anambra State, former special assistant to President Jonathan and honourary adviser to the president is an experienced politician. He has held several positions in the past, and is also known to be versed in the art of leadership, but some people believe he may not possess the financial muscle to challenge other bigwig aspirants. He hails from Osumenyi in Nnewi South LGA.

