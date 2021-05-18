Osinbajo: My Priority is Fixing Nigeria, Not 2023 Presidency

By Deji Elumoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday dismissed his rumoured presidential bid ahead of the 2023 general election, saying his focus is on how to tackle the security challenges facing the country.

According to him, who will get the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket is the least of his thinking for now.

Osinbajo, in a statement yesterday by his spokesman, Mr. Laolu Akande, said he was more concerned about solving the myriad of problems, including security challenges, facing the country.

He stated that he has not declared an interest in the 2023 election, “but he is rather focused on working in his capacity as vice president in the current administration to address all the compelling issues in the country and concerns of Nigerians, including finding effective and lasting solutions to the security challenges”.

The vice president who was reacting to a website that had started mobilising support for him ahead of 2023 presidential poll, said he had nothing to do with the website and its activities.

The statement said: “The attention of the Office of the Vice President has been drawn to a website: supportosinbajo.ng that is calling on Nigerians to join a volunteer group mobilising support for Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, ahead of the 2023 presidential election. Details of this website and the solicitation of the group are currently trending on WhatsApp with a suggestion that Prof. Osinbajo has “quietly” declared interest in the 2023 election.

“The Office of the Vice President is not in any way connected to this website or the group behind it and considers such an enterprise an unnecessary distraction. Therefore, we ask that people desist from such unhelpful permutations while we all deal together with the challenges confronting us as Nigerians, and resolve them for the benefit of our people, peace and prosperity in the land.”

