NEMA Distributes Relief Materials to Victims of Windstorm in Cross River

By Kasim Sumaina

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) at the weekend distributed relief materials to 1,112 households devastated by a windstorm that swept through four communities in Ikom Local Government Area of Cross River State.

The agency in a statement issued in Abuja by its Head of Media and Public Relations, Mr. Manzo Ezekiel, noted that Ogomogom, Akorofono, Nkarasi and Abinti communities in Ikom LGA of the state bore the brunt of the windstorm, which pulled off roofs and destroyed houses worth millions of naira.

The NEMA Director-General, AVM Muhammadu Muhammed (rtd), who flagged off the relief distribution at Ikom LGA Secretariat, Sympathised with the affected persons, saying the relief items were approved by President Muhammadu Buhari for delivery to them by the agency.

Muhammed, who was represented by the agency’s South-south Zonal Coordinator, Mr. Godwin Tepikor, stated: “Considering this year’s flood forecasts, I will advise the people to minimise the predicted floods’ impact, and must take seriously the forecast as concerning Cross River State for preparedness, mitigation and response activities.

“The items distributed were 556 bags of 12.5kg rice; 556 bags of 25kg beans; 556 bags of 12.5 kg of Garri; 56 kegs of palm oil; 93 cartons of seasoning cubes; 46 cartons of tomato paste, and 1,112 pieces of blankets.

“Others included 1,112 pieces of mattress; 725 cartons of bathing soap; 556 pieces of wax print; 700 bundles of roofing sheets; 185 bags of nails; 370 packets of zinc nail and 1,668 pieces of ceiling boards.”

Responding on behalf of the state government, the Director-General of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr. Princewill Ayim, appreciated the president’s empathy and NEMA’s prompt and direct distribution of humanitarian support.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Local Government Area, Mr. Kingsley Egumi, also appreciated the federal government for the relief support delivered through NEMA.

Representatives of the beneficiaries, Madam Okongor Ndoma-Yala and Elder Nfam Douglas Akong, also appreciated the president and NEMA for coming to their rescue on time.

