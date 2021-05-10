Defeating Emerging Security Threats Requires Attitude Change, Army Chief Tells Officers

By Segun Awofadeji

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, has stated that for the military to defeat the current and emerging threats, they need to have change of attitude.

He stated this during the closing ceremony of the 2021 Combat Arms Training (CAT) Week and Fire Demonstration organised by the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps (NAAC), Bauchi at Victor Kure Armour Range, Bauchi weekend.

Represented by Maj. Gen. Okwudili Fidelis Azinta, the COAS said that the training week has been very rewarding and would contribute in repositioning the Nigerian Army.

According to him, recommendations offered by resource persons during the training would help soldiers especially the combatants to professionally and effectively defeat adversaries.

He added that if the knowledge acquired is applied, the combatants could make the difference and have better outcome in their operations.

“Defeating the current and emerging threats in Nigeria will require a change of attitude from each and everyone of you. I therefore challenge you to be resolute.

“On my part, I will provide leadership and support for realistic and practical oriented trainings to enhance our performance. My priority is to enhance the capacity of the Nigerian Army to better combat emerging threats by improving our strategic operations,” he said.

Earlier, the Commander, Nigerian Army Armoured Corps, Bauchi, Maj. Gen. Muhammad Magaji, said that the CAT week is an annual event which is hosted alternately by the Infantry and Armoured Corps.

He added that it is a major training activity that provides a unique forum where the Combat Arms meet to critically analyse their performances in ongoing operations, discuss contemporary issues and develop strategies on the way forward.

