Amaechi Inaugurates Seven-man Panel to Probe Suspended NPA Boss

By Kasim Sumaina

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Monday inaugurated a seven-man panel of enquiry to probe the suspended Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hajia Hazida Bala-Usman

The panel is to examine and investigate the administrative policies and strategies adopted by the suspended Managing Director while at the helms and confirm compliance with extant laws and rules from 2016 till date.

The minister, during the inauguration of the committee in Abuja, noted that the terms of reference of the panel include examining and investigating issues leading to the termination of pilotage and other contracts of NPA and confirm compliance with the terms of the respective contracts, court rulings and presidential directives.

“To also examine and investigate compliance with the communication channel as obtained in the Public Service, examine and investigate the procurement of contracts from 2016 to date,” he said.

Amaechi urged the panel to come up with suggestions and advice that would strengthen the operations of NPA and forestall such occurrences in future, and any other matter that may be necessary in the course of the assignment.

Members of the panel include Suleiman Auwalu, Director, Maritime Services and Chairman of the team; Ben Omogo, Director, Organisation Design and Development, Co-Chairman.

Others include Hussani Adamu, Director, Procurement; Blessing Azorbo, Director, Legal Services; Mercy Ilori, Director, Transport Planning Coordination; Muhly-deen Awwal, Director, Human Resources Management; and Gabriel Fan, Deputy Director, Legal Services, who serves as the secretary of the committee.

Also, three employees of Human Resources Management are to serve as secretariat staff of the committee.

