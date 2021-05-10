Alhassan, Ex- Women Affairs Minister, Buried in Jalingo

By Wole Ayodele

The remains of former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Senator Aisha Jummai Alhassan was Monday interred in Jalingo according to Islamic rites.

The corpse of Alhassan, who died at a hospital in Cairo last Friday arrived Jalingo on Monday at 4.56pm at Danbaba Suntai Airport in Jalingo and was driven in a motorcade to the Palace of Emir of Muri for prayers and final internment.

A mammoth crowd was at the Airport to receive the corpse of the late politician who strode the political landscape of Taraba State like a collosus.

The Chief Imam of Jalingo Central Mosque, Alhaji Mohammed Dinga led the funeral prayers which had the Secretary to the Federal Government, Mr Boss Mustapha, and Deputy Governor of Taraba State, Alhaji Haruna Manu in attendance.

Others in attendance were former deputy governor of the state and APC gubernatorial candidate in 2019, Alhaji Abubakar Danladi, former TUC National President, Comrade Bobboi Bala Kaigama and host of political bigwigs in the state across party lines.

Alhassan was elected Senator under the platform of PDP in 2011 to represent Taraba North and in 2015, she was the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) through which she proved her mettle as a formidable politician to be reckoned with.

She was thereafter appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development. In the count down to the 2019 general election, she resigned her appointment as Minister and moved to the United Democratic Party (UDP) on which platform she contested the 2019 gubernatorial election in Taraba

After failing to win the 2019 election, she returned to PDP and became a strong pillar in support of the Ishaku administration till her death.

Shortly before her burial, Governor Darius Ishaku had received a high-powered delegation of the Adamawa State Government on a condolence visit over the death of the female politician and philanthropist fondly called Mama Taraba.

The delegation, which was led by the State Commissioner for Works, Alhaji Adamu Atiku Abubakar presented a letter of condolence from the Governor of Adamawa State, Alhaji Ahmadu Fintiri.

Alhaji Abubakar described the death of Hajiya Aisha as the loss of an icon saying she was a mother in a million who was very kind and generous.

“We pray God to give Governor Ishaku and the entire people of Taraba State the fortitude to bear the loss,” he said.

Welcoming the delegation, Ishaku thanked his Adamawa State counterpart for the visit and assured him of his commitment to work with him to promote and nurture the healthy relationship between the two States.

Extolling the virtues of Alhassan, Ishaku described her as a wonderful woman who was honest and dependable adding “If she said she was supporting you, she will do so wholeheartedly”

