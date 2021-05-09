Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Saheed Elegushi, Gbolahan Lawal: What They Have in Common

One of the distinguishing features of monarchy in Nigeria is style. Our kings and queens do not only pave the way in their administration and governance; they also present a picture of how the people ought to bear themselves in speech and suavity, among other things. In the case of the youngest monarchs of Yoruba origin, this is as common a fact as any.

Leaving aside a few quirks and peculiarities, it is not impossible to assume that some of the youngest reigning monarchs of Yoruba descent are blood brothers. These blue-bloods possess the bearing and brilliance that so easily separate principalities from peasants and the sense of style.

Most notable among these monarchs are Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the amiable Ooni of Ile-Ife and number one traditional ruler of Yoruba kingdom; Oba Alayeluwa Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Kusenla III, the Royal Majesty of Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom; Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, Abisogun II, the Oniru of Iruland and most recent addition to the mix of monarchs; and Oba Adewale Rashid Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo.

Each one of these royals has his unique presence and style. What they have in common, which intrigues Nigerians far and wide, is their dedication to wearing the colours of their respective domains with pride.

Oba Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, is a celebrity in this way. The blogosphere of traditional clothing and fashion is rife with framed proofs of his style. Besides, there is hardly anyone else on this list who wears the colour white as if he were born to it. Oba Ademola Elegushi is a man of many colours, literally. There is almost always a splash of red to his every outfit. And his outfits fit, for which he has become the paragon of style among his peers.

The Oniru, Oba Lawal came from the outside, interestingly. Because he spent most of his early years in active civil service, folks were not always aware of his royalty. Nevertheless, although he has style back then, it is nothing compared to his style now. It would seem as if grace has been tailored to fit his ascension. What else is there to say? The Oluwo of Iwo is the proof that opinions and perspectives cannot soften a king’s royal style. Maybe it is because they were all friends before their ascension. Maybe it is because this new generation demands that kings set the tone for everything. Whichever, these men are not only monarchs of their domains but also style and grace.

