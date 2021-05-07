Ash Hamman’s Movie, ‘Seven’ Leads on Netflix

Mary Nnah

A movie titled, Seven whose Executive Producer is Abdul Sammir Hamman, popularly known Ash, is currently topping charts on Netflix occupying the #1 spot on the trending Nigerian movies platform.

‘Seven’ showcases the events of a man who must survive seven days in the Nigerian neighbourhood of Ajegunle after his affluent father passes, posing obstacles to keep him from his inheritance.

Ash, who is also Chief Executive Officer of ImmaQul’8 Entertainment, is a multi-talented singer/song-writer, movie producer and entrepreneur.

Speaking about his role in the movie, Ash said, “Seven’ was truly a ride that had a lot of ups and downs; it all started in Dubai with an idea from a movie I watched many years ago.

“I ran it by my partner Tosin and the team over a few Skype sessions, we flipped it with a very interesting twist and it came out amazing. This is my first Executive Producer role and this movie made it to Cinemas, then Netflix, I feel truly blessed.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

