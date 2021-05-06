Malnutrition: 10 Zamfara LGs Benefit from UNICEF, USAID Nutrition Supplements

By Kuni Tyessi

In stemming the tide of malnutrition and its devastating consequences especially in northern Nigeria, 10 local governments in Zamfara State have benefitted from United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Ready to Use Therapeutic Foods (RUTF).

The programme in collaboration with USAID through Food for Peace (FFP) project is being run in Anka, Birnin Magaji, Bungudu, Gumi, Gusau, Kaura Namoda, Maradun, Maru, Shinkafi and Zurmi Local Governments.

UNICEF Senior LGA Facilitator for nutrition in Zamfara State, Mr. Micheal Ediemeh said the intervention which is for children between the ages of 0- 59 months has been effective with no recorded case of relapse.

He said the Micro Nutrient Powder which is given to children between the ages of six to 23 months is for the prevention of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) while the RUTF is for the treatment of SAM which is given to children between the ages of six to 59 months.

He said success has been possible due to the cooperation of the mothers with the caregivers at the Primary Healthcare Centres as well as the community nutrition mobilisers who educate and enlighten mothers at the community level.

“Micro Nutrient Power is the prevention package which is usually given to children between the ages of six to 23 months. While Ready to Use Therapeutic Foods is for the treatment of SAM in children between the ages of six to 59 months.

“There has been no case of a relapse because the mothers are disciplined and so not share the supplements with the children. The supplements are always available and in stock and treatment comes as of when due” he said.

