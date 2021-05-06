Gbajabiamila Discharges Committees over Failure to Meet Deadline for Reports Presentation

By Udora Orizu

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, in compliance with standing order of the House, has discharged several ad hoc committees set up to carry out various tasks, for failing to present their reports which was due at the end of April.

Gbajabiamila had on April 21, 2021, asked all ad-hoc committees to present their reports by the April 30.

The Speaker’s directive was sequel to adoption of a motion for the discharge, moved by the Chairman of Rules and Business, Hon, Abubakar Hassan Fulata.

Moving the motion, Fulata said the House was aware of the directive of the Speaker on April 26, 2021, that all ad–hoc committees should present their reports on or before April 30, 2021.

He noted that the committees listed were constituted to carry out various assignments and were given stipulated time frame within which to present their reports.

The Speaker also noted that the committees are yet to present their reports contrary to the provisions of Order 18, Rule 3 (1)(g) of the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives.

He listed the committees as: “Ad–hoc Committee to Interface with the Executive Arm of Government and the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (Shi’ite) (HR.48/07/2019); Ad–hoc Committee to Investigate the Assault and Rape of Student by Teachers at the FCT School of the Blind, Jabi (HR.51/07/2019); Ad–hoc Committee to Investigate the Crude Oil Theft in Nigeria.

(HB.113/09/2019); Ad–hoc Committee on the Alleged Negligence by the Federal Ministries of Justice, and Petroleum Resources in the Handling of the Federal Government and the process and industrial Development (P&ID) Limited (HR.82/09/2019); Ad–hoc Committee to Investigate Oil- Spill Clean-ups and Remediation in the Oil Producing States (HR.94/03/2020); Ad–hoc Committee on the Recent Global Crash in the price of Crude Oil on the Appropriation Act, 2020.”

Others are: “Ad–hoc Committee to Investigate the Non-inclusion of Waste Management and Disposal in the NLNG Train-7 Project (HR.123/03/2020); Ad–hoc Committee to Investigate the Financial Budgetary Provisions, Approvals and Multilateral Donations on Skills and Acquisition and Related Programmes of the Federal Government and its Agencies (HR.05/07/2020); Ad–hoc Committee on Power Sector Reform (HR.140/05/2020); Ad–hoc Committee on the Need to Review the Purchase, Use and Control of Arms, Ammunition, and Related Hardware by Military, Paramilitary and other Law Enforcement Agencies in Nigeria; Ad–hoc Committee to Investigate the Governing Lease of Federal Government owned Assets (HR.121/12/2020), and Ad–hoc Committee to Investigate the Failure of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to Release Retention Funds (HR.56/03/2021).’’

In his contribution, the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, while cautioning the lawmakers to be up and doing in the discharge of their duties, however, told the Speaker that the account department is part of the delay because they don’t release funds needed to carry out such assignments on time.

While responding, Gbajabiamila reminded him of the financial constraints being faced by the House.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

