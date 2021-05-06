EFCC Arrests 30 Suspected Yahoo Boys in Kwara

By Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and Hammed Shittu

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arrested 30 internet fraud suspects, also known as Yahoo-Yahoo Boys, in Ilorin, Kwara State.

An EFCC statement listed the suspects as Adigun Oladapo, Olamilekan Ogunsola, Fuad Abidemi, Haastrup Samuel, Olamide Adeyemi, Akinola Abideen, Ebenezer Haastrup, Kehinde Adeyemi, Quadri Kareem, Abubakar Abdulbashit, Damilola Akinola, Ola-Oluwa Samuel, David Oyewole, Mojereola Toheeb, Isaac Chikezie, Joshua Chiekezie, Abdulsalam Opeyemi and Abawonjo Abdulazeez.

Others are: Ganiyu Olanrewaju, Adeleke Ibrahim, Taiwo Ganiyu, Oke Gideon, Olakunle Adebisi, Ajani Samuel, Joshua Ogizien, Sodiq Olasupo, Olamilekan Mubarak, Adeniyi Olashile, Rotimi Adeyemi and Rasaq Olanrewaju.

The statement said the suspects, who were mostly students were arrested at different locations within Ilorin following actionable intelligence earlier received on their alleged criminal activities.

Items recovered from them include: 10 exotic cars, mobile phones, laptops, charms and several incriminating documents.

The commission said the suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as investigations were concluded

